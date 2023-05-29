Who Will Win IPL 2023 Final If Rain Washes Out Reserve Day In Ahmedabad?
The IPL 2023 final which was between CSK and GT was called off at 11:54 pm on May 28 and moved into a reserve day.
The crowd who were waiting for the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad were quite disappointed after rain played spoilsport disrupting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL match on May 28, Sunday.
NEWS
#TATAIPL 2023 Final rescheduled To Monday, May 29th at 7:30PM IST.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023
Details ð½ #Final | #CSKvGT https://t.co/yoiO1s94TH pic.twitter.com/L57Zj4rQrF
Thanks to all the fans for their continued patience and support— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023
See you tomorrow in Ahmedabad
7:30 PM IST #TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT
CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Match Delayed
At 6:30 pm on May 28, dark clouds gathered and it started to rain as both the teams were preparing for the toss in 30 minutes. The toss was delayed as the rains were accompanied by thunder and lightning. However, the rain had stopped around 8:55 pm and players had started to warm up for the start of the match.
The cut-off time was 9:35 pm. However, it started raining again and the covers had to be put out. After waiting for more than 3 hours, the match officials felt that the game would not be able to take place. The IPL 2023 final was called off at 11:54 pm and moved into a reserve day.
IPL 2023 Final Match Date
The IPL 2023 finals will now take place on Monday 29th May at 7:30 PM. This was after rain played spoilsport and the finals were moved to the reserve day, which is today.
What Happens If It Rains Again On The Reserve Day?
According to cricbuzz, the match can start as late as 9:40 PM IST without the numbers of overs being reduced. After that, match officials will start reducing the overs in such a way that both teams get a chance to play for 5 overs.
Meanwhile, the latest the match can start (5 overs per side) is 11:56 pm IST. If the match doesn't start at this time but conditions improve after that, then the result can be decided by a super over.
The pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start by 12:50 am IST, cricbuzz says.
However, if the entire match is washed out then the team that finished highest in the league table will be declared the winner. In this case, Gujarat Titans will be declared the winners of the IPL 2023, as they finished on top of the league table.
IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT
Chennai Super Kings led by M.S. Dhoni have won the title four times in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021, and are eyeing their fifth title which will equalise their tally with Mumbai Indians.
The final of IPL 2023 is also Dhoni's 250th appearance in the tournament after being a part of of the Indian Premier League since its inception in 2008. It will also be Ambati Rayudu's last match as an IPL player after he announced his retirement.
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are the defending champions who are looking to win back-to-back IPL titles. If Gujarat wins, they become the third team to do so in the history of the competition.