Who Will Win IPL 2023 Final If Rain Washes Out Reserve Day In Ahmedabad?

At 6:30 pm on May 28, dark clouds gathered and it started to rain as both the teams were preparing for the toss in 30 minutes. The toss was delayed as the rains were accompanied by thunder and lightning. However, the rain had stopped around 8:55 pm and players had started to warm up for the start of the match.

The cut-off time was 9:35 pm. However, it started raining again and the covers had to be put out. After waiting for more than 3 hours, the match officials felt that the game would not be able to take place. The IPL 2023 final was called off at 11:54 pm and moved into a reserve day.