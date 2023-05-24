IPL 2023: Who Can Win The Orange Cap? Here's A Look At The Top Four Contenders

Apart from the IPL title which every remaining team is fighting for, there are some individual accolades which are also regarded highly from the overall tournament perspective.

IPL Orange Cap which is bagged by the highest run scorer of the tournament and IPL Purple Cap which is bagged by the highest wicket taker of the tournament - are the two individual prizes which quite a few players will be aiming for.

So with just four teams left in the competition lets take a look at who is the current leader in the IPL Orange Cap category and who has the chance of winning the IPL Orange Cap at the end of the tournament.