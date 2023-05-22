IPL 2023 Playoffs: Teams, Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues And Other Details
IPL 2023 had entered its final week with 4 important matches to be played. Here is all you need to know
The league stage of the IPL 2023 ended on Sunday after 70 matches spanning over 8 weeks. Gujarat Titans who had already qualified for the playoffs helped Mumbai Indians grab the fourth and final spot for the next stage of the tournament by defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets.
Earlier on Sunday, Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium to get to 16 points. MI had to wait for the result of the RCB vs GT match as a victory for Bangalore would have taken them to the playoffs with 16 points and a better net run rate than Mumbai. The other teams who have qualified for the playoffs are the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants.
Here are the top four teams who have qualified for the IPL 2023 Playoffs after the league stage.
IPL 2023 Playoffs: Teams
1. Gujarat Titans (GT)
Played: 14, Won: 10, Lost: 4, NRR: +0.809, Points: 20
2. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Played: 14, Won: 8, Lost: 5, No Result: 1, NRR: +0.652, Points: 17
3. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Played: 14, Won: 8, Lost: 5, No Result: 1, NRR: +0.284, Points: 17
4. Mumbai Indians (MI)
Played: 14, Won: 8, Lost: 5, NRR: -0.044, Points: 16
IPL 2023 Playoffs: Full Schedule
Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Date: Tuesday, May 23
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)
Date: Wednesday, May 24
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1
Date: Friday, May 26
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2
Date: Sunday, May 28
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
IPL 2023 Stats So Far
1. Most Runs (Orange Cap): Faf du Plessis (RCB)
Matches: 14, Runs: 730, Average: 56:15, Strike Rate: 153.68, Highest Score: 84, 50s/100s: 8/0
2. Most Wickers (Purple Cap): Mohammad Shami (GT)
Matches: 14, Wickets: 24, Economy Rate: 7.70, Best Figures: 4/11, 4Ws/5Ws: 2/0
3. Highest Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
124 runs in 62 balls vs Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
4. Best Bowling Figures: Mark Wood (LSG)
5/14 in four overs vs Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium.