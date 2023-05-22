IPL 2023 Playoffs: Teams, Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues And Other Details

Earlier on Sunday, Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium to get to 16 points. MI had to wait for the result of the RCB vs GT match as a victory for Bangalore would have taken them to the playoffs with 16 points and a better net run rate than Mumbai. The other teams who have qualified for the playoffs are the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants.

Here are the top four teams who have qualified for the IPL 2023 Playoffs after the league stage.