IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: How Can Punjab Kings Qualify For Playoffs

The IPL 2023 tournament has now entered into a crucial stage where a win or loss can mean a world of difference for quite a few teams, these are the teams which are still eyeing for a place in the IPL 2023 Playoffs.

Gujarat Titans are the only team who have qualified so far, and will also play qualifier 1. And with each team left to play a maximum of 2 matches it can be anybody's guess as to who will fill-in the remaining three places.



One of the teams who will be among those jostling for a spot is the Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS. Punjab Kings are 8th in the points table and are currently playing their game number 13 against Delhi Capitals. DC have set a mammoth target of 214 in front of PBKS.

Punjab Kings also have the worst net run rate among the top 8.

So let's take a look at the chances of the Punjab Kings crossing the hurdle and securing a place for the playoffs.