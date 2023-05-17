IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: How Can Punjab Kings Qualify For Playoffs
PBKS are currently 8th in the IPL 2023 points table with 12 points.
The IPL 2023 tournament has now entered into a crucial stage where a win or loss can mean a world of difference for quite a few teams, these are the teams which are still eyeing for a place in the IPL 2023 Playoffs.
Gujarat Titans are the only team who have qualified so far, and will also play qualifier 1. And with each team left to play a maximum of 2 matches it can be anybody's guess as to who will fill-in the remaining three places.
One of the teams who will be among those jostling for a spot is the Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS. Punjab Kings are 8th in the points table and are currently playing their game number 13 against Delhi Capitals. DC have set a mammoth target of 214 in front of PBKS.
Punjab Kings also have the worst net run rate among the top 8.
So let's take a look at the chances of the Punjab Kings crossing the hurdle and securing a place for the playoffs.
Punjab Kings
Matches Played: 12
Points: 12
NRR: -0.268
Remaining Matches for Punjab Kings:
May 17: vs Delhi Capitals (on-going)
May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals
How Can Punjab Kings (PBKS) Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?
Lets take a look at different permutations and analyse Punjab Kings' chances and how they can still qualify for the playoffs.
Can Punjab Kings Qualify If They Win Both Their Matches?
PK can still qualify for the playoffs if they win both their matches and other results go in their favor. Lets explore this scenario.
Scenario 1:
DC wins against CSK
KKR wins against LSG
This will mean Punjab Kings will end up with 16 points, whereas CSK & LSG will end up with 15 points each.
Scenario 2:
Either of CSK or LSG end up losing their final match
This will mean Punjab Kings will end up with 16 points, whereas either of CSK or LSG will end up with 15 points.
From playoff qualification perspective, results of the matches involving Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore won't matter. The results of those matches will only impact the position at which PK will end up.
Scenario 3:
CSK wins against DC
LSG wins against KKR
SRH beats MI
RCB end up losing both their remaining fixtures
This will mean Punjab Kings ending up with 16 points and finish 4th in the IPL points table below CSK and LSG, MI and RCB will be knocked out of the tournament.
Can Punjab Kings Qualify If They Win Only One Of the Remaining Two Fixtures?
PK can still qualify for the playoffs if they win either of their remaining matches and other results go in their favor. The other results being
SRH beats MI
RCB end up losing both their remaining fixtures
This will mean Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians ending up with 14 points each. PK can still qualify if their net run rate is better than that of MI, but for that to happen PK needs to win big in their final fixture against RR and MI needs to end up losing miserably against SRH.
Can Punjab Kings Qualify If They End Up Losing Their Remaining Two Fixtures?
If PK fail to win against DC & RR then they will be out of the tournament.
Such is the situation of Punjab Kings that even if they win both their matches they can still fail to qualify if results of other matches dont go in their favor.