IPL 2023 Final Tickets Booking Starts On Paytm; Here's How To Book

The ticket booking for the final match of the Indian Premier League 2023 started at 11 AM on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of IPL announced that the tickets for the final, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28 will go live at 11 AM.

The tweet also mentioned that RuPay cardholders will get an exclusive early access to the tickets till stocks last.