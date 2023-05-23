IPL 2023 Final Tickets Booking Starts On Paytm; Here's How To Book
The final of the IPL 2023 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.
The ticket booking for the final match of the Indian Premier League 2023 started at 11 AM on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of IPL announced that the tickets for the final, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28 will go live at 11 AM.
The tweet also mentioned that RuPay cardholders will get an exclusive early access to the tickets till stocks last.
The Tickets for the #TATAIPL 2023 #Final are now LIVE ð— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 23, 2023
Mark your presence and witness all the action of the Ultimate Battle ð
ð Exclusive access for @RuPay_npci cardholders
BUY NOW ð½ https://t.co/2jYjgxJ0Ry pic.twitter.com/lmF8ebuClS
The announcement you have been waiting for ð— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 23, 2023
Tickets for the #TATAIPL Final go LIVE today at 11 AM â³
ð Exclusive access for @RuPay_npci cardholders #Final pic.twitter.com/gA30izfrje
How To Book IPL 2023 Final Tickets?
The IPL 2023 final tickets will be available on Paytm and Paytm Insider. The ticket prices start from Rs 1000 and go up to Rs 6,000
Meanwhile, the tickets for IPL 2023 Qualifier 2, which will also be played at the same venue on May 26 are available on Paytm Insider. The tickets are priced at Rs 800 and go up to Rs 10,000. As per media reports, there will be no offline sale of the tickets.
IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK
In Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023, defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.
The winner of this match will directly qualify for the final and the loser will play Qualifier 2 with the winner of the Eliminator between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants.
Gujarat Titans topped the league stage of the tournament with 10 wins in 14 matches while Chennai finished second with 8 wins in 14 matches.