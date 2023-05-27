IPL 2023 Final: Here's How Much Prize Money Winning Teams Got From 2008 to 2022

Since the IPL is the most lucrative domestic T20 competition around the world, apart from the trophy, the winners of the tournament are awarded with huge monetary rewards.

The prize money for the IPL has been increasing steadily over the years. From the first season of the IPL in 2008 to IPL 2022, prize money has reportedly increased by an average of 15% per year.

The prize money for the IPL 2023 has not been revealed yet by the BCCI but according to some media reports, they are likely to increase it.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the IPL Prize Money from the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008 to the last season.