IPL 2023 Final: Here's How Much Prize Money Winning Teams Got From 2008 to 2022
From the first season of the IPL in 2008 to IPL 2022, the prize money has reportedly increased by an average of 15% per year.
The final of the IPL 2023 season will be played on Sunday, May 28 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya led-GT has a chance to win the IPL trophy for the second consecutive time while CSK can equal Mumbai Indians' record of winning the championship for the fifth time. The IPL 2023 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 7:30 PM IST onwards.
Since the IPL is the most lucrative domestic T20 competition around the world, apart from the trophy, the winners of the tournament are awarded with huge monetary rewards.
The prize money for the IPL has been increasing steadily over the years. From the first season of the IPL in 2008 to IPL 2022, prize money has reportedly increased by an average of 15% per year.
The prize money for the IPL 2023 has not been revealed yet by the BCCI but according to some media reports, they are likely to increase it.
Meanwhile, let's take a look at the IPL Prize Money from the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008 to the last season.
IPL Prize Money from 2008 to 2022:
2008 and 2009
In 2008 and 2009, the winning teams received Rs 4.8 crore, while the runners-up were awarded Rs 2.4 crore. The third and the fourth placed team received Rs 1.2 crore
2010-2013
In 2010, the prize money was increased to Rs 10 crore for the winners and Rs 5 crore for the runners-up. The same reportedly continued till the 2013 season.
2014 and 2015
The prize money for the 2014 winners was again increased by Rs 5 crore from the last season and hence for that year and the next year i.e 2015, the winning team received Rs 15 crore, while the runner-ups received Rs 10 crore.
2016-2018
In the year 2016 to 2018, the IPL prize money was increased to Rs 20 crore for the winners and Rs 11 crore for the 2016 and 2017 runners-up. The runners-up in 2018 received Rs 12.5 crore as compared to Rs 11 crore in 2016 and 2017.
2019
In 2019, the IPL winner was granted Rs 20 crore and the runner-up got Rs 12.5 crore. Teams which finished third and fourth were handed Rs 8.75 crore each.
2020
In 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the prize money was reduced. The winners got Rs 10 crore, while the runners-up received Rs 6.25 crore. The last time an IPL-winning team received Rs 10 crore was in 2013. The third and the fourth-placed team received Rs 4.3 crore each.
2021
The winning team again got Rs 20 crore while the runner-up got Rs 12.5 crore. The third and fourth-placed teams pocketed Rs 8.75 crore each.
2022
Gujarat Titans, the winners of IPL 2022 received prize money of Rs 20 crore from the BCCI, while the Rajasthan Royals who finished second got Rs 13 crore. 3rd placed Royal Challengers Bangalore got Rs 7 crore while the Lucknow Super Giants who finished in fourth place got Rs 6.5 crore.