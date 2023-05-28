BQPrimeSportsIPL 2023 Final: Here's A Look At The Last 5 Indian Premier League Winners
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Final: Here's A Look At The Last 5 Indian Premier League Winners

CSK take on GT in IPL 2023 finals today.

28 May 2023, 5:48 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL trophy. Pic/Gujarat Titans Twitter</p></div>
IPL trophy. Pic/Gujarat Titans Twitter

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set for Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Just like any other IPL final, GT vs CSK promises to be another high-octane match. Here's a look at the last 5 IPL finals and their winners.

IPL 2022 Winner: Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans won IPL 2022 trophy in their debut season. The team, led by Hardik Pandya, defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets with 11 balls to spare in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT chased the target of 130 set by RR by scoring 133 runs and losing just 3 wickets.

IPL 2021 Winner: Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings won the 2021 IPL for the fourth time, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on October 15, 2021. Kolkata couldn't chase the 192 target set by Chennai. CSK's win was their fourth IPL title, having previously won in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

IPL 2020 Winner: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians won the 2020 IPL final that was held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai from September to November. Mumbai Indians went on to beat Delhi Capitals in the final. Mumbai chased the 156 target that was set by Delhi and won with 8 balls to spare. Mumbai Indians won their fifth title - the most ever IPL wins by any team in the tournament.

IPL 2019 Winner: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians won their fourth IPL title in 2019, defeating Chennai Super Kings by one run in the final. This was the third time in the last four years that the two teams had met in the final, with Mumbai winning each time. Mumbai defended the total of 149 to clinch the victory of a dramatic final.

IPL 2018 Winner: Chennai Super Kings

The 2018 IPL final was played between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK scored 181 against 178 by SRH and won the match by 8 wickets with 9 balls to spare. This was CSK's third season as IPL winners.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT