IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Stunning Track Record in IPL Finals
Defending champions Gujarat Giants will fac-off against 4 times IPL winners CSK at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 28
How Did CSK Reach The IPL 2023 Finals
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the second team to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs after thrashing Delhi Capitals by 77 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
CSK ended the group stage by coming 2nd in the IPL points table, they were pitted against the same team they are facing today and came out victorious by 15 runs in the IPL Qualifier 1 and secured their place in the IPL finals.
Winning the final would mean that they would equal Mumbai Indians (MI) record for the most wins in the IPL.
Here's a look at CSK's stunning track record in all the Indian Premier League finals so far.
CSK in IPL Final: Year 2008 - Runners Up
In the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, CSK made their first final appearance. In the semi-finals, they defeated Punjab Kings by 9 wickets to reach the final. However, they lost the final to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets, finishing as runners-up.
CSK in IPL Final: Year 2010 - Winner
CSK reached the IPL final for the second time in 2010. In the final, Chennai Super Kings was pitted against Mumbai Indians, where they emerged triumphant with a 22-run win, securing their inaugural IPL championship under the leadership of MS Dhoni.
CSK in IPL Final: Year 2011 - Winner
In 2011, CSK became the first team to defend the title in successive seasons of the IPL. In the final, Chennai Super Kings faced Royal Challengers Bangalore again after Qualifier 1 and won the match by 58 runs to successfully defend their title.
CSK in IPL Final: Year 2012 - Runners-Up
After winning consecutive IPL titles in 2010 and 2011, CSK continued their winning streak in 2012. In the final, Chennai Super Kings faced Kolkata Knight Riders and scored 190 in their 20 overs. KKR chased down the target with 5 wickets and 10 balls to spare.
CSK in IPL Final: Year 2013 - Runners-Up
In 2013, Chennai Super Kings made it to their fourth IPL final, a record for any team. In Qualifier 1, they defeated Mumbai Indians by 48 runs to qualify for the final. However, in the final, MI got the better of them and won by 23 runs.
CSK in IPL Final: Year 2015 - Runners-Up
CSK reached the final of the 2015 IPL for the sixth time. CSK entered the final by defeating RCB. However, Chennai Super Kings were unable to win the title, as Mumbai Indians beat them by 41 runs in the final.
CSK in IPL Final: Year 2018 - Winner
CSK were not part of the IPL in 2016 and 2017, as they were suspended along with Rajasthan Royals for two seasons due to betting allegations. However, they made a brilliant comeback in 2018. Chennai Super Kings won Qualifier 1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad to qualify for the finals where they met SRH again and won that as well by 8 wickets to win their third IPL title.
MS Dhoni's opposition captains in IPL finals:— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 27, 2023
Warne in 2008
Sachin in 2010
Vettori in 2011
Gambhir in 2012
Rohit in 2013
Rohit in 2015
Williamson in 2018
Rohit in 2019
Morgan in 2021
Hardik in 2023*
Different generations against one man. pic.twitter.com/FJbVRFfGKU
CSK in IPL Final: Year 2019 - Runners-Up
CSK made it to the final of the 2019 season as well. Chennai Super Kings moved to the finals after winning Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals. However, their campaign ended after they lost the final to Mumbai Indians by 1 run in a close-contested match.
CSK in IPL Final: Year 2021 - Winners
In the 2021 IPL season, CSK clinched their fourth IPL title. CSK defeated DC in Qualifier 1 securing their place in the IPL final for the ninth time. In the final, Chennai Super Kings triumphed against Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs.
