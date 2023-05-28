IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Stunning Track Record in IPL Finals

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the second team to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs after thrashing Delhi Capitals by 77 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

CSK ended the group stage by coming 2nd in the IPL points table, they were pitted against the same team they are facing today and came out victorious by 15 runs in the IPL Qualifier 1 and secured their place in the IPL finals.

Winning the final would mean that they would equal Mumbai Indians (MI) record for the most wins in the IPL.

Here's a look at CSK's stunning track record in all the Indian Premier League finals so far.