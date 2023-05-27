IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: Date, Time, Full List Of Performers And Live Streaming Details

The Gujarat Titans qualified for the IPL 2023 final after defeating the Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 on Friday. Shubman Gill scored a magnificent century, his 3rd in four innings and helped Gujarat Titans post a match-winning total of 233/3 in 20 overs.

The Hardik Pandya led team will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the final match on Sunday, May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Both these teams have played against each other twice this season with Gujarat Titans winning Match 1 on March 31 by 5 wickets and CSK levelling scores by beating them in the Qualifier 1 at Chepauk. GT will look to defend their title while CSK will look to win their 5th IPL trophy.

Before the game, a grand closing ceremony will take place, and the organizers have released the details. Let's take a look: