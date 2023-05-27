IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: Date, Time, Full List Of Performers And Live Streaming Details
After the closing ceremony, the IPL 2023 final will be played between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans.
The Gujarat Titans qualified for the IPL 2023 final after defeating the Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 on Friday. Shubman Gill scored a magnificent century, his 3rd in four innings and helped Gujarat Titans post a match-winning total of 233/3 in 20 overs.
The Hardik Pandya led team will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the final match on Sunday, May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Both these teams have played against each other twice this season with Gujarat Titans winning Match 1 on March 31 by 5 wickets and CSK levelling scores by beating them in the Qualifier 1 at Chepauk. GT will look to defend their title while CSK will look to win their 5th IPL trophy.
Before the game, a grand closing ceremony will take place, and the organizers have released the details. Let's take a look:
IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Date
The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 28.
IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Time
As per IPL's Twitter posts, the closing ceremony will start at 6 PM IST.
IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Guests And Performers
So far, the organizers have announced that singer and rapper King and music producer-DJ Nucleya will perform live at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, well known rapper Divine and singer Jonita Gandhi will perform during the mid-show. As per reports, actor Ranveer Singh, who performed at the last year's closing ceremony as well and A.R Rahman are expected be a part of the closing ceremony.
IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming
Star Sports Network channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 closing ceremony live while the live stream of the event will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.
Meanwhile, the tickets for the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad have been sold out on the Paytm Insider app. It is expected that more than 1,00,000 people will watch the final live from the stadium. Last year, 1,04,859 fans attended the final match between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals.
