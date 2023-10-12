IOC Suspends Russian Olympic Committee With Immediate Effect For 'Breach Of Charter'

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Russia was suspended after it decided to include regional sports organisations which are under the authority of the NOC of Ukraine.

"The unilateral decision taken by the Russian Olympic Committee on 5 October 2023 to include, as its members, the regional sports organisations which are under the authority of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine (namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in accordance with the Olympic Charter," the IOC EB said during a media conference here.