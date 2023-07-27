Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr: Kick-off Time, Where To Watch, Team News
Inter Milan and Al Nassr will face each other in a pre-season friendly on July 27, 2023, at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan
Inter Milan and Al Nassr will face each other in a pre-season friendly on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan. The match will kick off at 11:20 am GMT which is 3:50 pm IST.
Match Day â½ï¸@AlNassrFC ð @Inter— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 26, 2023
â±ï¸ 01:20 PM ð¸ð¦ 07:20 PM ð¯ðµ #AlNassrJapanTour2023 ð#AlNassrInter pic.twitter.com/Fnki2Ilhoq
Where can you watch Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr
The Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr match will not be telecasted on TV in India. However, fans can watch Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr international friendly match on the FanCode app and website.
For updates, fans can even check social media accounts of the two teams.
Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr: Team News
This will be the first time that the two teams have met. Inter Milan are looking to build on their strong finish to the 2022-23 season, in which they finished second in Serie A and reached the Champions League final. Al Nassr have also been busy in the transfer market, signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.
Notably, Marcelo Brozovic, a former player of Inter Milan, is now part of Al Nassr and will face his previous club for the first time since his move to Saudi Arabia. Alongside him, Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave a significant impact on the team's success. The Italian side experienced setbacks with the loss of Andre Onana, and the situation concerning Lukaku remains uncertain. Consequently, they are actively seeking to acquire one or two players before the transfer window closes, pushing their squad for the upcoming season.