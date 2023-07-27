Inter Milan vs Al-Nassr: Kick-off Time, Where To Watch, Team News

This will be the first time that the two teams have met. Inter Milan are looking to build on their strong finish to the 2022-23 season, in which they finished second in Serie A and reached the Champions League final. Al Nassr have also been busy in the transfer market, signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

Notably, Marcelo Brozovic, a former player of Inter Milan, is now part of Al Nassr and will face his previous club for the first time since his move to Saudi Arabia. Alongside him, Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave a significant impact on the team's success. The Italian side experienced setbacks with the loss of Andre Onana, and the situation concerning Lukaku remains uncertain. Consequently, they are actively seeking to acquire one or two players before the transfer window closes, pushing their squad for the upcoming season.