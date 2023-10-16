Injured HS Prannoy Withdraws From Denmark And French Open

"We are not looking at playing any tournament this month. Something also came up in the MRI as well, so I will have to be out for 2-3 weeks, so I will not be able to play Denmark and France," Prannoy told PTI.

"I will need to rest and then start with rehab."

In his absence, India's charge will be led by Lakshya Sen, who will be back on the court after playing a vital role in India's first-ever silver medal in men's team event at the Asian Games.