India's Squad For Asian Games 2023 Announced; Ruturaj Gaikwad Named Captain By BCCI

The BCCI on Friday announced Team India's squad for the upcoming for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the 15-man squad for the event to be held from September 19 to October 8, 2023, at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

The men’s cricket competition will take place from September 28 to October 8 in a T20 format, BCCI said in a statement.

Rinku Singh, who had performed well in this year's Indian Premier League has been named in the squad. His exclusion from the T20I squad for the West Indies series made headlines few days ago.