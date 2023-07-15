India's Squad For Asian Games 2023 Announced; Ruturaj Gaikwad Named Captain By BCCI
With ODI World Cup starting soon, BCCI has named a B team for the Asian Games 2023.
The BCCI on Friday announced Team India's squad for the upcoming for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.
Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the 15-man squad for the event to be held from September 19 to October 8, 2023, at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.
The men’s cricket competition will take place from September 28 to October 8 in a T20 format, BCCI said in a statement.
Rinku Singh, who had performed well in this year's Indian Premier League has been named in the squad. His exclusion from the T20I squad for the West Indies series made headlines few days ago.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who won the Player of the Match award for this brilliant hundred on his Test debut against the West Indies is part of the squad.
Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Prabhsimran Singh are the others who have been picked at the back of a stellar IPL. It was a coming of age season for Dube who helped CSK win a record equalling fifth title.
Cricket was last played the Asian Games in 2014 when India did not take part. The BCCI Apex Council cleared the participation of men and women teams earlier this month
Indian Squad For Asian Games 2023
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)
Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.
India vs West Indies, 1st Test
Meanwhile, the Indian team defeated the West Indies in the first Test match by an innings and 141 runs. India declared their innings on Day 3 at 421-5 with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma scoring centuries. West Indies were bowled out for 130 with Ravichandran Ashwin picking up 7 wickets. He finished the match with 12 wickets.
The second and final Test starts in Port of Spain, Trinidad, from July 20. India, who have not lost a Test to West Indies since 2002, will be expected to complete a clean sweep and pick up crucial points in the World Test Championship.
(With PTI inputs)