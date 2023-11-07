Indian Women's Hockey Team Reclaims Best-Ever 6th Position In World Rankings

The Indian women were placed eighth before the Asian Games but the bronze medal at the continental showpiece and the title triumph at Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi, where they remained unbeaten, has catapulted the side back to its best-ever world ranking, last achieved during the FIH Pro League in June last year.

The Netherlands continued to be ranked as the best women's hockey team in the world with 3422.40 points, followed by Australia in second place with 2817.73 points and Argentina at third with 2766.90 points.