Indian Football Team Donates Rs 20 Lakh From Intercontinental Cup Win To Odisha Train Accident Victims

On June 2, 2023 at 6:55 p.m., a collision occurred between Train No. 12841 Howrah-Channel Coromandal Express and Train No. 12864 Yesbantapur-Howrah Express, resulting in the overturning of the carriages of both trains.

This incident tragically led to the death of over a hundred individuals and caused injuries to several hundred passengers. The deceased and injured individuals were transported to DHH Balasore, DHH Bhadrak, CHC Soro, and other hospitals, where rescue operations are still ongoing. Based on the information provided in this report, which indicates a punishable offence, an FIR is being filed under sections 337, 338, 304A, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as sections 153, 154, and 175 of the Railway Act.