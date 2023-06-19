Indian Football Team Donates Rs 20 Lakh From Intercontinental Cup Win To Odisha Train Accident Victims
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced a cash reward of Rs 1 cr for the Indian Football Team who won the Intercontinental Cup
The Indian football team on Monday decided to donate a part of the cash award it has received from the government of Odisha for the Intercontinental Cup 2023 final win towards "relief and rehabilitation" of families affected by the train accident in the state earlier this month.
In a tweet, the senior National Football team said, "We're grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha to award the team with a cash bonus for our win. In what was an instant and collective decision by the dressing room, we’ve decided to donate Rs. 20 lakh of that money towards relief and rehabilitation work for families affected by the unfortunate train accident in the state earlier this month. Nothing will compensate for the loss that people have faced, but we hope that this plays its own little part in helping families cope and tide through what are very tough times."
In the Intercontinental Cup 2023 final clash held on June 18, the host nation, India, secured a 2-0 victory over Lebanon, clinching the trophy for the second time in three attempts. The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik then announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the team. However, the players, led by coach Igor Stimac, collectively decided to donate Rs 20 lakh from this amount to the families of victims of the Odisha train incident. In the match at the Kaling Stadium, India clinched victory through the efforts of captain Sunil Chhetri, who scored his 87th international goal, and Lallianzuala Chhangte, who also found the back of the net.
On June 2, 2023 at 6:55 p.m., a collision occurred between Train No. 12841 Howrah-Channel Coromandal Express and Train No. 12864 Yesbantapur-Howrah Express, resulting in the overturning of the carriages of both trains.
This incident tragically led to the death of over a hundred individuals and caused injuries to several hundred passengers. The deceased and injured individuals were transported to DHH Balasore, DHH Bhadrak, CHC Soro, and other hospitals, where rescue operations are still ongoing. Based on the information provided in this report, which indicates a punishable offence, an FIR is being filed under sections 337, 338, 304A, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as sections 153, 154, and 175 of the Railway Act.