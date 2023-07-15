India Women's Squad For Asian Games 2023 Announced, Richa Ghosh Returns; Check Full Details

The BCCI on Friday announced a full-strength Indian squad for the women’s competition at the Asian Games 2023.

The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be held from 19 September to October 8, 2023, at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The women’s cricket competition will take place from September 19-28, 2023 in a T20 format, BCCI said in a statement.