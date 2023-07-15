India Women's Squad For Asian Games 2023 Announced, Richa Ghosh Returns; Check Full Details
The women’s cricket competition will take place from September 19-28, 2023 in a T20 format, BCCI said in a statement.
The BCCI on Friday announced a full-strength Indian squad for the women’s competition at the Asian Games 2023.
The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be held from 19 September to October 8, 2023, at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The women’s cricket competition will take place from September 19-28, 2023 in a T20 format, BCCI said in a statement.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian team with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who was dropped from the Bangladesh tour on fitness grounds, is also back.
Young pacer Titas Sadhu, who was impressive in India's title-winning campaign at the inaugural U-19 Women's World Cup in South Africa has earned her maiden call up to the team.
The 18-year-old is not part of the Indian squad currently in Bangladesh.
Rookier spinners Minnu Mani and Anusha Bareddy, who are in Bangladesh, have been included.
Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar have been named in the reserves.
India Women's Squad For Asian Games 2023
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy
Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar
India vs Bangladesh Women
The Indian team on Thursday won the the 3-match T20I series against Bangladesh. India had taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series but lost the 3rd T20I by 4 wickets. India scored 102 for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs with Harmanpreet Kaur scoring 40 in 41 balls.
Bangladesh team completed the chase in the 20th over with Shamima Sultana winning the Player of the Match award for her contribution of 42 runs.
Both the teams will go against each other in the ODI series starting Sunday from 9 AM IST onwards.
(With PTI inputs)