India vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs WI 1st Test Live Online & On TV?

Team India led by Rohit Sharma will begin their campaign in the 2023-25 WTC cycle with a two-match Test series against West Indies.

The 1st India vs West Indies Test will be played from Wednesday, July 12 onwards at Windsor Park in Dominica. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that young left hander Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings in the Test series against the West Indies. Shubman Gill will bat at no.3, a position which was occupied by Cheteshwar Pujara for years.