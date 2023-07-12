India vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs WI 1st Test Live Online & On TV?
The 1st IND vs WI Test will be played from Wednesday, July 12 onwards at Windsor Park in Dominica.
Team India led by Rohit Sharma will begin their campaign in the 2023-25 WTC cycle with a two-match Test series against West Indies.
The 1st India vs West Indies Test will be played from Wednesday, July 12 onwards at Windsor Park in Dominica. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that young left hander Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings in the Test series against the West Indies. Shubman Gill will bat at no.3, a position which was occupied by Cheteshwar Pujara for years.
“As far as batting order is concerned, Gill will bat at No. 3 as he himself wants to play at that slot. He himself went up to Rahul bhai (coach Dravid) and requested that since he has played all his cricket at No. 3 and 4, he feels he could contribute more for team in that slot,” Rohit said during a media conference on the eve of the opening Test.
“For us, it’s a good thing that we will have a left-right combination at the top. Hopefully, this will be a long-term solution as we were desperate for left hander at the top. Hope he (Jaiswal) can make that spot his own,” Rohit Sharma said.
The skipper also said that both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will play alongside three pacers. The two pacers who are most likely to play are Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur while the third slot will be filled by Jaydev Unadkat or Mukesh Kumar or Navdeep Saini.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:
IND vs WI, 1st Test: Date And Time
The 1st India vs West Indies Test match will be played from July 12 to July 16. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST
IND vs WI, 1st Test: Venue
Windsor Park in Dominica will host the 1st IND vs WI Test match.
India vs West Indies: TV Channel
India vs West Indies Test match will be broadcast live on DD Sports in India.
IND vs WI: Live Streaming
The 1st India vs West Indies Test match will be streamed live on FanCode and JioCinema apps.
India's Test Squad For West Indies Series
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies Test Squad
Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.
(With PTI inputs)