India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI
Team India's tour of West Indies begins with the first of the two-Test matches starting Wednesday. The Test series will also mark the beginning of the team's WTC 2023-25 cycle.
The West Indies, who were eliminated from the ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite. The hosts have a line up of experienced bowlers and will be hoping to put up a fight against the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma.
Young left hander Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to make his Test debut in the first match replacing veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dropped due to his poor form. Pujara last played against Australia in the World Test Championship final last month which India lost.
The team's vice captain Ajinkya Rahane was effusive in his praise for young Yashasvi Jaiswal.
“Firstly, I am really happy for him (Jaiswal). He is a really exciting talent. He has done exceptionally well in the domestic cricket for Mumbai and then in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals," he said.
“Most importantly the way he is batting in the red ball. He did well in the Duleep Trophy last year. His numbers are really good," Rahane added.
In the bowling department, team will be without Umesh Yadav, who was dropped and Mohammed Shami, who has been rested for the series. The fast bowling attack will be led by Mohammed Siraj and supported by Shardul Thakur. The management has to pick one among Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini in the playing XI.
Take a look at the other key details of the 1st India vs West Indies Test
IND vs WI 2023, 1st Test: Date And Time
The 1st Test of the India vs West Indies series will be played from Wednesday, July 12 to Sunday, July 16. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Venue
The 1st IND vs WI Test match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.
India vs West Indies: Head-To-Head In Tests
Played: 98
Won by India: 22
Won by West Indies: 30
Draw: 46
(Data from ESPNCricinfo)
India vs West Indies Live Streaming
The IND vs WI Test series will be broadcast live on DD Sports. Viewers can watch the series online on Fancode and JioCinema.
India's Predicted Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat.
West Indies Predicted Playing XI
Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph.