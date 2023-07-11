India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Team India's tour of West Indies begins with the first of the two-Test matches starting Wednesday. The Test series will also mark the beginning of the team's WTC 2023-25 cycle.

The West Indies, who were eliminated from the ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite. The hosts have a line up of experienced bowlers and will be hoping to put up a fight against the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma.

Young left hander Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to make his Test debut in the first match replacing veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dropped due to his poor form. Pujara last played against Australia in the World Test Championship final last month which India lost.

The team's vice captain Ajinkya Rahane was effusive in his praise for young Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“Firstly, I am really happy for him (Jaiswal). He is a really exciting talent. He has done exceptionally well in the domestic cricket for Mumbai and then in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals," he said.

“Most importantly the way he is batting in the red ball. He did well in the Duleep Trophy last year. His numbers are really good," Rahane added.