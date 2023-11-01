India vs Sri Lanka: Date, Time, Venue, Team News, Live Streaming And More About 33rd World Cup 2023 Match

The Indian team will face Sri Lanka in their seventh match of the ICC World Cup 2023. India is the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far and are sitting on top of the ODI World Cup 2023 points table with 12 points in six matches.

In the previous match against England, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami breathed fire in their magical opening spells after Rohit Sharma's rearguard 87 on a challenging pitch as India hammered the defending champions by 100 runs in Lucknow.

The battle between India and Sri Lanka is more or less a battle of the unequal. India have hitherto marched on immaculately in pursuit of a third title and Sri Lanka has lost more than what they have won.

Unbeaten in six straight games and largely unchallenged for longer spans, India has displayed traits of being a champion side which has the knack of staging a remarkable fightback.

There is no news on Hardik Pandya’s return yet, but going into this game there would be lingering concerns on how India’s young guns would go.

Both Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer came into the World Cup with consistent performances in the one-day format, but are yet to make a strong dent in the tournament.

Local boys Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur will be playing in front of their home crowd against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka are no pushovers but they have faltered more often than not in this World Cup after an superlative show in the qualification round.

Injuries and unavailability of key players have also ravaged the team from the island nation, but its young brigade should make the most of facing a high quality opponent in its pomp.

Sadeera Samarawickrama has had a fine run with 331 runs in six games, hitting one century and a fifty in the process to be Sri Lanka’s leading run-scorer.

Pathum Nissanka has also done well for becoming only the second batter after Gill to score more than a thousand ODI runs this year. His four consecutive fifties in the World Cup makes him one to watch out for while his tally now stands at 1,108 runs in 26 matches at 48.17 with two centuries and nine fifties.

But captain Kusal Mendis with his artistry with the bat remains Sri Lanka’s best batter even though the venerable Angelo Mathews is back and has already put in a match-winning performance.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers have largely done a fair job given they have missed the presence of more experienced bowlers, but given their resources they will hope to put up a fight against the rampant Indian batters in perfect batting conditions.