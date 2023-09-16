India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast And More
A win in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka will boost team India's confidence ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 next month.
Captain Rohit Sharma-led team India will aim to win a record-extending 8th Asia Cup title when they face Sri Lanka in the final.
India’s last title, across the three formats, came in 2018 when the Rohit's side beat Bangladesh in the Asia Cup by three wickets in Dubai.
Washington Sundar has been called up as a cover for the injured Axar Patel for the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka.
The all-rounder sustained several injuries during India's six-run loss to Bangladesh in their last Super Four match on Friday.
News agency PTI reported that the extent of Axar's injuries is currently unknown and hence Washington Sundar, who was part of India's Asian Games squad, has been called up as a precautionary measure.
"Axar is currently suffering from multiple injuries. He has hurt his little finger, got hit on forearm by a throw from deep and most importantly has developed a hamstring niggle. So Washington has been called," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
On the other side, Sri Lanka will miss their premier spinner Maheesh Theekshana due to his right hamstring injury.
The mystery spinner strained his right hamstring while fielding during Sri Lanka's two-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday.
Theekshana's injury adds to Sri Lanka woes. They are already without the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara.
In Sri Lanka's Super Fours match against Pakistan, Kusal Mendis produced an outstanding 91 and Charith Asalanka a gutsy unbeaten 49 as defending champions overcame the co-hosts by two wickets in a dramatic match in Colombo.
With the win, Sri Lanka qualified for the final of the Asia Cup 2023 and now have a chance to win the tournament for the 7th time.
Here is all you need to know about the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match:
Asia Cup 2023 Final: India vs Sri Lanka Date
The IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final will take place on Sunday, September 16.
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final: Time
The final match of the Asia Cup 2023 between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final Venue
Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium is the venue for the Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka.
India vs Sri Lanka: Live Telecast Details
Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final live.
The big day has arrived! #India locks horns with #SriLanka in the #AsiaCup2023 final.— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 16, 2023
Get ready for a cricketing spectacle! ð®ð³ðð±ð°
Tune-in to #INDvSL in #AsiaCupOnStar
Tomorrow | 2 PM | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/R4PfMv29XR
Asia Cup 2023 Final: India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming
Disney+ Hotstar will stream the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match live on its app and website. Cricket fans can watch the IND vs SL match for free on the mobile app.
Asia Cup 2023 Final: Colombo's Weather Forecast
Weather forecasting portal AccuWeather has forecast cloudy skies and a thundershower in parts of the area in the morning followed by a couple of thunderstorms around in the afternoon. There is 85-90% probability of precipitation throughout the day.
India's Predicted Playing XI vs Sri Lanka
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka's Predicted Playing XI vs India
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madhushan, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
