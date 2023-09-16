India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast And More

Captain Rohit Sharma-led team India will aim to win a record-extending 8th Asia Cup title when they face Sri Lanka in the final.

India’s last title, across the three formats, came in 2018 when the Rohit's side beat Bangladesh in the Asia Cup by three wickets in Dubai.

Washington Sundar has been called up as a cover for the injured Axar Patel for the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka.

The all-rounder sustained several injuries during India's six-run loss to Bangladesh in their last Super Four match on Friday.

News agency PTI reported that the extent of Axar's injuries is currently unknown and hence Washington Sundar, who was part of India's Asian Games squad, has been called up as a precautionary measure.

"Axar is currently suffering from multiple injuries. He has hurt his little finger, got hit on forearm by a throw from deep and most importantly has developed a hamstring niggle. So Washington has been called," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

On the other side, Sri Lanka will miss their premier spinner Maheesh Theekshana due to his right hamstring injury.

The mystery spinner strained his right hamstring while fielding during Sri Lanka's two-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday.

Theekshana's injury adds to Sri Lanka woes. They are already without the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara.

In Sri Lanka's Super Fours match against Pakistan, Kusal Mendis produced an outstanding 91 and Charith Asalanka a gutsy unbeaten 49 as defending champions overcame the co-hosts by two wickets in a dramatic match in Colombo.

With the win, Sri Lanka qualified for the final of the Asia Cup 2023 and now have a chance to win the tournament for the 7th time.

Here is all you need to know about the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match: