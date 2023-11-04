India vs South Africa: Date, Time, Venue, Team News, Live Streaming And More About 37th World Cup 2023 Match
If South Africa manage to beat India, they will occupy the top spot on the points table with 14 points and a superior NRR.
India will face South Africa in their eighth match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led team has qualified for the semi finals with seven victories in the tournament.
In their previous match, India thrashed Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to continue with their winning streak.
Mohammed Shami (5/18) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) ran through the Sri Lanka batting line-up as the Islanders were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs while chasing 358. Earlier, sent in to bat, India amassed 357 for 8.
South Africa are second on the ICC World Cup points table with 12 points in seven matches and are likely to play the semis. If they manage to beat India, they will occupy the top position on the points table with 14 points and a superior Net Run Rate.
Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van der Dussen brought cricket back to prominence in South Africa amid the euphoria over the country's epic triumph in rugby, their scintillating hundreds ensuring a 190-run hammering of New Zealand in Pune on Wednesday.
Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup after failing to recover from his ankle injury. Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has played 17 ODIs, has been named Pandya's replacement in the Indian squad, the ICC said in a media release.
Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding of his own bowling in the game against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19. He missed the subsequent games against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka.
The Indian team is likely to field the same playing XI that took the field against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
World Cup 2023, India vs South Africa: Date, Time And Venue
The India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 clash is set to take place on Sunday, November 5 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match starts at 2 PM IST.
Rahul Dravid Checks In At Eden
The Indian team bus left for the hotel from the airport but head coach Rahul Dravid and his coaching staff took a detour to Eden Gardens on Friday to get a first-hand look at the track allocated for Sunday's World Cup game against South Africa.
The entire outfield sans two tracks were under cover as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) didn't want to take a risk with forecast of unseasonal showers in next two days, according to a PTI report.
Dravid was there for around 15 minutes and had a look at the designated strip along with BCCI's head of grounds and pitches committee, Ashish Bhowmick, and local curator Sujan Mukherjee.
"The head coach seemed satisfied with the track. We have produced good wickets at Eden. The bounce will be even and batters will get value for their shots. But bottomline is, one needs to play well. Sri Lanka got all out for 55. Was it a bad track?" CAB curator Mukherjee told PTI.
India va South Africa: Head To Head Record In ODIs
Matches Played: 90, Won by India: 37, Won by South Africa: 50, No Result: 3, Tied: 0
World Cup 2023: How To Watch IND vs SA On TV?
The IND vs SA match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
World Cup 2023: How To Watch IND vs SA Online?
The India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
India World Cup 2023 Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
South Africa World Cup 2023 Squad
Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi.
(With PTI inputs)