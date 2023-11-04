India vs South Africa: Date, Time, Venue, Team News, Live Streaming And More About 37th World Cup 2023 Match

India will face South Africa in their eighth match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led team has qualified for the semi finals with seven victories in the tournament.

In their previous match, India thrashed Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to continue with their winning streak.

Mohammed Shami (5/18) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) ran through the Sri Lanka batting line-up as the Islanders were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs while chasing 358. Earlier, sent in to bat, India amassed 357 for 8.

South Africa are second on the ICC World Cup points table with 12 points in seven matches and are likely to play the semis. If they manage to beat India, they will occupy the top position on the points table with 14 points and a superior Net Run Rate.

Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van der Dussen brought cricket back to prominence in South Africa amid the euphoria over the country's epic triumph in rugby, their scintillating hundreds ensuring a 190-run hammering of New Zealand in Pune on Wednesday.

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup after failing to recover from his ankle injury. Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has played 17 ODIs, has been named Pandya's replacement in the Indian squad, the ICC said in a media release.

Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding of his own bowling in the game against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19. He missed the subsequent games against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka.

The Indian team is likely to field the same playing XI that took the field against Sri Lanka on Thursday.