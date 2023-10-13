India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Pre-Match Ceremony Date, Time, List Of Performers And Live Streaming
Some of the biggest singers in India are set to perform in the grand musical ceremony. Here's all you need to know:
India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the 12th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on October 14. The clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 2 PM IST onwards.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that a pre-match musical ceremony will take place before the mega clash. The announcement comes after the apex cricket body in India decided not to organise an opening ceremony before the first match of the Cricket World Cup 2023.
India vs Pakistan Pre-Match Ceremony: Date And Time
The India vs Pakistan pre-match ceremony at the largest cricket ground in the world will start at 12:30 PM IST.
IND vs PAK: List Of Performers For Musical Ceremony
So far, the BCCI has said that Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhvinder Singh and Arijit Singh will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
India vs Pakistan Pre-Match Ceremony Live Streaming
The musical ceremony ahead of the India vs Pakistan match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the ceremony on its app and website.
India vs Pakistan Security Arrangements
News agency PTI reported that more than 11,000 personnel of various agencies including Gujarat Police, NSG, RAF, and home guards among others will be deployed in Ahmedabad and at Narendra Modi Stadium during the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match on October 14.
Though Ahmedabad has never witnessed communal violence during cricket matches played in the city in the past 20 years, security forces will be deployed in several communally sensitive areas as a precautionary measure, the news agency quoted Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police G S Malik as saying.
Earlier this week, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, state DGP Vikas Sahay, G S Malik and other senior police officers in Gandhinagar to review the police's action plan to ensure that the high-profile sports event passes off without any trouble.
World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Match Preview
Rohit Sharma's poise, Virat Kohli's intensity and Jasprit Bumrah's cerebral artistry make India overwhelming favourites against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup match on Saturday.
On paper, India is a far superior side and with a batting line-up filled with alpha-male characters, it will all depend on how well left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's first spell pans out as the cross-border neighbours might not be short on intent but certainly in terms of ammunition.
India also has the upper hand in ODI World Cup clashes against Pakistan as the neighbours are yet to defeat the Men in Blue. In the men’s ODI World Cup, India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times – in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019 and India has emerged victorious in all the seven encounters.
(With PTI inputs)