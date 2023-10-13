India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Pre-Match Ceremony Date, Time, List Of Performers And Live Streaming

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the 12th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on October 14. The clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 2 PM IST onwards.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that a pre-match musical ceremony will take place before the mega clash. The announcement comes after the apex cricket body in India decided not to organise an opening ceremony before the first match of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Some of the biggest singers in India are set to perform in the grand musical ceremony. Here's all you need to know: