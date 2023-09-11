India vs Pakistan Today: Start Time, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast And Other Details

Rain played spoilsport in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match on Sunday pushing the Super Four stage clash to a reserve day on September 11.

This was the second time rain interrupted the India vs Pakistan clash as Team India's Asia Cup opener against the arch rivals in Pallekele was called off as well.

On Sunday, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan are playing an unchanged side while India made two changes to the playing XI. In a forced change, batter KL Rahul returned to the Indian team after a long injury layoff in place of Shreyas Iyer, who is down with a back spasm, while Jasprit Bumrah is back to lead the pace attack.

India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain lashed the stadium in Sri Lanka's capital city.

The activation of reserve day also means that in less than 24 hours of completion of the Pakistan game, India will meet Sri Lanka in their next Super Four encounter on Tuesday.

Before the weather played spoilsport, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.

Asian Cricket Council's decision to keep a reserve day only for Sunday's game and the final also triggered a controversy.

Here is all you need to know about the India vs Pakistan match details on the reserve day.