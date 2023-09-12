India vs Pakistan Match Breaks This Online Streaming Record

Asia Cup 2023: The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match which was played on its reserve day on Monday, September 11 clocked 2.8 crore concurrent users on Disney+ Hotstar making it the highest for any India match in the history of digital viewership.

The India vs Pakistan match broke the record previously held by the India vs New Zealand semi-final match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup which had garnered 2.52 crore concurrent users.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) to share this record breaking viewership details of the Asia Cup 2023 match.