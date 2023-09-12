India vs Pakistan Match Breaks This Online Streaming Record
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) to share this record-breaking viewership details of the Asia Cup 2023 match.
Asia Cup 2023: The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match which was played on its reserve day on Monday, September 11 clocked 2.8 crore concurrent users on Disney+ Hotstar making it the highest for any India match in the history of digital viewership.
The India vs Pakistan match broke the record previously held by the India vs New Zealand semi-final match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup which had garnered 2.52 crore concurrent users.
Todayâs #INDvsPAK has clocked 2.8 Crore concurrent users on @DisneyPlusHS - the highest for any India match in the history of digital. The previous best was #INDvsNZ 2019 @cricketworldcup semifinal with 2.52 Crore concurrent users ð®ð³ #AsiaCup@StarSportsIndia— Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 11, 2023
Although the exact details as to when this peak viewership was achieved could not be ascertained but going by the posts shared on X, this may have happened when Virat Kohli scored his century.
Some viewers shared screenshots that showed concurrent viewership touching 2.4 crore when KL Rahul scored his century and just when Virat Kohli was nearing his 100 the concurrent viewership numbers had reached around 2.6 crore.
India eventually won the game by 228 runs.
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Records and Stats
Several other records were broken during the India vs Pakistan match on Monday. The monumental margin of victory meant that either some records were broken or the stats from the match found themselves registering entries into the list of some classic cricketing statistics.
Here are some of these key statistical numbers registered during the India vs Pakistan match
The 228-run margin of victory by India became the 4th biggest win margin in the history of the Asia Cup (ODI format). The 238-run victory by Pakistan against Nepal was also achieved in this tournament.
256 runs - India vs Hong Kong in 2008
238 runs - Pakistan vs Nepal in 2023
233 runs - Pakistan vs Bangladesh in 2000
228 runs - India vs Pakistan in 2023
India's win against Pakistan broke the record of the biggest win margin for India vs Pakistan in ODI matches. Previously the highest margin of victory was 140 runs.
228 runs at Colombo, 2023
140 runs at Mirpur, 2008
124 runs at Birmingham, 2017
Another important stat from Team India's perspective was the biggest victory for India in the ODI format. This was India's 4th biggest victory in terms of runs.
317 vs Sri Lanka, 2023
257 vs Bermuda, 2007
256 vs Hongkong, 2008
228 vs Pakistan, 2023
Kuldeep Yadav's 5/25 against Pakistan saw him become the 3rd most successful Indian spinner in the list of 'Best ODI figures by Indian spinner vs Pakistan.'
5/21 - Arshad Ayub in 1988
5/50 - Sachin Tendulkar in 2005
5/25 - Kuldeep Yadav in 2023
4/12 - Anil Kumble in 1996
Asia Cup 2023
India will now play Sri Lanka in another Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. A win for either team will guarantee a place in the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.