India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online

The much anticipated India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 clash is all set to take place on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill is all set to make a comeback in the playing XI for the marquee clash against Pakistan, India skipper Rohit Sharma said on eve of the game.

"99 per cent he is available for tomorrow's game," Rohit said during the pre-match media conference in Ahmedabad. Gill looked in fine touch during an extended session at the Motera on Friday.

Rohit Sharma also said that India will field three spinners against Pakistan if required.

Asked if the track warrants playing three spinners, Rohit said, "I don't know, honestly. If there is a change or two we need to make, we will be ready with that. And the guys have been informed very well in advance about these kind of changes. So, I don't think it's going to be any issues with the players."

"But if the requirement is there for us to play three spinners, we will play three spinners," the skipper kept things pretty open-ended.