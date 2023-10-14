India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online
India enter the match with an overwhelming 7-0 record in their favour in the ODI World Cups.
The much anticipated India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 clash is all set to take place on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Shubman Gill is all set to make a comeback in the playing XI for the marquee clash against Pakistan, India skipper Rohit Sharma said on eve of the game.
"99 per cent he is available for tomorrow's game," Rohit said during the pre-match media conference in Ahmedabad. Gill looked in fine touch during an extended session at the Motera on Friday.
Rohit Sharma also said that India will field three spinners against Pakistan if required.
Asked if the track warrants playing three spinners, Rohit said, "I don't know, honestly. If there is a change or two we need to make, we will be ready with that. And the guys have been informed very well in advance about these kind of changes. So, I don't think it's going to be any issues with the players."
"But if the requirement is there for us to play three spinners, we will play three spinners," the skipper kept things pretty open-ended.
Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali said that the pressure will be on India in the much-anticipated World Cup clash between the two traditional rivals in front of a packed house at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Asked if that streak would have an impact in the game on Saturday, Ali said, "Records are meant to be broken and we too are looking forward to breaking this jinx of not having beaten India in a 50-over World Cup."
"It is India who will be under pressure as it is their home ground with fans turning up to support them. There is always pressure in a big game like this but we will try to gain momentum early in the proceedings and win the contest," he said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Meanwhile, PCB chief Zaka Ashraf on Friday gave a pep talk to the Pakistan cricket team ahead of its much-anticipated World Cup match against India.
Ashraf motivated the players in a meeting which was also attended by the support staff, including coach Grant Bradburn, PCB's director of cricket Mickey Arthur and captain Babar Azam among others.
World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Live Telecast Details
Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match live.
World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details
The India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
World Cup 2023: How To Watch IND vs PAK In Pakistan?
Cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the IND vs PAK match on PTV Sports, PTV National, PTV Home and A-Sports. The match will be live streamed on ptvflix, Daraz, TAPMAD, MYCO, SHOQ TV, ARY ZAP, Jazz and Tamasha.
India's Likely Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Pakistan's Likely Playing XI
Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
(With PTI inputs)