India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Head To Head Record

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in match 15 of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, August 9.

This match will also be the last of the round-robin fixtures of this tournament.

Both India and Pakistan have played four matches each with India currently at the top of the table with 10 points whereas Pakistan are 4th in the table with 5 points against their name.

Can Pakistan Qualify for the Semi-Finals of the Asian Champions Trophy?

For Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals, they need to win or draw against India or hope for the results of the remaining matches to go in their favor if they end up losing their game against the Indian team.

In game 14 which concluded some time ago, Japan defeated China by 2:1 and moved level on points with Pakistan and Korea.

During the time of publishing this story, Korea was 1-0 down against Malaysia in their last fixture of this tournament. The result of this fixture will have a huge implication on Pakistan if they end up losing against India.

If Korea win then they will qualify for the semis but if they lose then goal difference will play a huge role in deciding which teams go through. Korea can still qualify safely if their current goal difference (which is zero) does not get worse then that of Pakistan (which is -1) and that of Japan which is (-2).

On the other hand Pakistan need to ensure they don't lose by a margin greater than 2 goals. The scenario would be much more clearer which the Korea-Malaysisa game ends.