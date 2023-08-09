India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Head To Head Record
India vs Pakistan: All you need to know ahead of this crucial Asian Champions Trophy match
Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in match 15 of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, August 9.
This match will also be the last of the round-robin fixtures of this tournament.
Both India and Pakistan have played four matches each with India currently at the top of the table with 10 points whereas Pakistan are 4th in the table with 5 points against their name.
Can Pakistan Qualify for the Semi-Finals of the Asian Champions Trophy?
For Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals, they need to win or draw against India or hope for the results of the remaining matches to go in their favor if they end up losing their game against the Indian team.
In game 14 which concluded some time ago, Japan defeated China by 2:1 and moved level on points with Pakistan and Korea.
During the time of publishing this story, Korea was 1-0 down against Malaysia in their last fixture of this tournament. The result of this fixture will have a huge implication on Pakistan if they end up losing against India.
If Korea win then they will qualify for the semis but if they lose then goal difference will play a huge role in deciding which teams go through. Korea can still qualify safely if their current goal difference (which is zero) does not get worse then that of Pakistan (which is -1) and that of Japan which is (-2).
On the other hand Pakistan need to ensure they don't lose by a margin greater than 2 goals. The scenario would be much more clearer which the Korea-Malaysisa game ends.
India vs Pakistan: H2H Records
India and Pakistan have faced each other 10 times in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy with India leading the head to head record 6-2.
Played: 10
India Won: 6
Pakistan Won: 2
Draw: 2
Apart from Asian Champions Trophy, starting from the 1956 Men's Olympic Games - both these teams have faced each other 59 times with India winning 28 and Pakistan winning 25.
Played: 59
India Won: 28
Pakistan Won: 25
Draw: 6
The last time India and Pakistan played against each other was back in May 2022 in the Hero Asia Cup when both sides drew the match with a scoreline of 1-1.
*data as per International Hockey Federation
How to watch India vs Pakistan Match Today
Fans can watch the Live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey match between India and Pakistan on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.
The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Viewers from outside India can also watch the live action through the live-streaming platform Watch Hockey.