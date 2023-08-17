India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Ticket Sale Begins; Here Are The Ticket Prices And Steps For Ticket Booking

The tickets for the second batch of the Sri Lanka leg of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 have now gone on sale, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday.

This second phase of ticket sales will include the much-awaited fixture between India and Pakistan on September 2.

The PCB in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) as well as through a press release on its website stated that tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk.

The tournament kicks off in Multan when the hosts Pakistan play Nepal on August 30.