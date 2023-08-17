India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Ticket Sale Begins; Here Are The Ticket Prices And Steps For Ticket Booking

BQPrimeSportsIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Ticket Sale Begins; Here Are The Ticket Prices And Steps For Ticket Booking
India will face Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

17 Aug 2023, 7:16 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
The tickets for the second batch of the Sri Lanka leg of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 have now gone on sale, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday.

This second phase of ticket sales will include the much-awaited fixture between India and Pakistan on September 2.

The PCB in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) as well as through a press release on its website stated that tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk.

The tournament kicks off in Multan when the hosts Pakistan play Nepal on August 30.

Where to book India vs Pakistan match tickets

The tickets for India vs Pakistan match will be made available at pcb.bookme.pk.

How To Book IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Tickets

  • Visit the website - pcb.bookme.pk.

  • On this page, select Pakistan vs India match.

  • Select the enclosures and seats of your choice.

  • Fill out the personal details like your name, passport details etc.

  • Complete the payment using desired payment method.

According to PCB, up to four tickets can be purchased on one identity card /passport and for Pakistan vs India match, up to 2 tickets may be purchased on one identity card/passport.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Ticket Prices

The starting price of the tickets for India vs Pakistan match begins from $ 30 and goes up to as high as $ 300 for V-VIP seats.

India vs Pakistan match is scheduled on Saturday, September 2 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ind vs Pak tickets source:&nbsp;https://pcb.bookme.pk/</p></div>

Ind vs Pak tickets source: https://pcb.bookme.pk/

Asia Cup 2023: Phase One Ticket Booking

The tickets for the first batch of the Sri Lanka leg of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 went on sale at 12 noon today. Fans were able to book tickets of these six matches.

  • Pakistan vs Nepal - August 30

  • Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - August 31

  • Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - September 3

  • India vs Nepal - September 4

  • Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka - September 5

  • Pakistan or Nepal vs Afghanistan or Bangladesh - September 6

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Ticket Prices

The starting price of the tickets for India vs Nepal match begins from $ 10 and goes up to as high as $ 50 for V-VIP seats.

India vs Nepal match is scheduled on Monday, September 4 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 31 to September 17 and will feature teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal.

A total of 13 ODI matches will be played in the tournament which will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule 

