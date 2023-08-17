India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Tickets To Go On Sale Today; Here's How To Book

The tickets for the first batch of the Sri Lanka leg of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 are now on sale, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday.

The PCB in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) stated that tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk.

Fans can now book tickets for the India vs Nepal match which will be played on September 4 along with other matches.

According to PCB, the second phase of ticket sales for the Sri Lanka leg will commence at 6:30 pm PST (7:00 PM IST) on 17 August.

This second phase of ticket sales will include the much-awaited fixture between India and Pakistan on 2 September.

India will face Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.