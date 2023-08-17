India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Tickets To Go On Sale Today; Here's How To Book
India will face Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.
The tickets for the first batch of the Sri Lanka leg of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 are now on sale, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday.
The PCB in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) stated that tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk.
Fans can now book tickets for the India vs Nepal match which will be played on September 4 along with other matches.
According to PCB, the second phase of ticket sales for the Sri Lanka leg will commence at 6:30 pm PST (7:00 PM IST) on 17 August.
This second phase of ticket sales will include the much-awaited fixture between India and Pakistan on 2 September.
Asia Cup 2023: Ticket Details
ð¨ Tickets for the first batch of the Sri Lanka leg are now on sale!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 17, 2023
ðï¸ Get your tickets at https://t.co/zWbaG5uppZ#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Tfz73kmM2r
For a brief moment, tickets for the India vs Pakistan match were made available on pcb.bookme.pk before the schedule (See screenshots below).
The tickets are likely to be made available on the scheduled time. Meanwhile, here's how fans can book the tickets for the India vs Pakistan match.
How To Book India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Tickets
Visit the website - pcb.bookme.pk
On the homepage, select the Pakistan vs India match
Select the seats
Fill out the details like your name, passport details etc
Complete the payment
According to PCB, up to four tickets can be purchased on one identity card /passport and for Pakistan Vs India, up to 2 tickets may be purchased on one identity card/passport.
Tickets for the India vs Nepal match on September 4 are priced between $10 to $50.
The tournament will be played between August 30-September 17. It will comprise six teams - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal.
India is in Group A, along with Pakistan and Nepal.
Nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka, including the final.
The Sri Lanka leg will begin with the home side taking on Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 31 August.
The Asia Cup 2023 kicks off in Multan when the hosts Pakistan play Nepal on 30 August.
Last week, the tickets for the Asia Cup matches in Pakistan were put on sale, the PCB said.
The tournament will be played in the One-Day International format and would act as a dress rehearsal for the Asian teams ahead of the 2023 ICC World Cup in India.