India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And Weather Forecast

Team India and Pakistan will face each other once again in the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2023. The league match between both the teams at Pallekele ended in a washout.

Ahead of the match, the biggest headache for the Indian team management will be to choose the wicketkeeper. KL Rahul, who has joined the team for the Super Fours stage kept wickets for nearly 45 minutes in the training session on Friday.

PTI reported that Rahul's intense keeping drill at nets might have also brightened his chance of getting included in India’s playing 11 for the Super 4 match against Pakistan.

In the absence of Rahul, Ishan Kishan has been playing the wicket-keeper batter role. Kishan made four half-centuries in as many matches – 3 against the West Indies and one against Pakistan, to impress all.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who skipped the Asia Cup league match against Nepal to be with his wife for the birth of their first child, too rejoined the squad and sweated it out at the nets, the news agency reported.