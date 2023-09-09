India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And Weather Forecast
Team India and Pakistan will face each other once again in the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2023. The league match between both the teams at Pallekele ended in a washout.
Ahead of the match, the biggest headache for the Indian team management will be to choose the wicketkeeper. KL Rahul, who has joined the team for the Super Fours stage kept wickets for nearly 45 minutes in the training session on Friday.
PTI reported that Rahul's intense keeping drill at nets might have also brightened his chance of getting included in India’s playing 11 for the Super 4 match against Pakistan.
In the absence of Rahul, Ishan Kishan has been playing the wicket-keeper batter role. Kishan made four half-centuries in as many matches – 3 against the West Indies and one against Pakistan, to impress all.
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who skipped the Asia Cup league match against Nepal to be with his wife for the birth of their first child, too rejoined the squad and sweated it out at the nets, the news agency reported.
On the other side, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said the recent experience of playing in Sri Lankan conditions will give his side an edge over India in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash.
“Given the continuous cricket we are playing both in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, you can say that we hold an edge (over India),' said Babar in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.
Here's all you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan:
Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Date And Time
The IND vs PAK, Super 4 match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 10 from 3:00 PM IST onwards.
Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Venue
Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium is the venue for the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday.
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Head-To-Head In ODIs
Matches Played - 133, Won by India - 55, Won by Pakistan - 73, No Result - 5
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast
Both the teams and cricket fans are hoping that rains will stay away despite the addition of a controversial reserve day to the match on Monday. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, there is a "significant risk" of rain interrupting the second Pakistan vs India fixture.
As per weather.com, there is a 90% chance of rain in Colombo on Sunday, with thunderstorms.
Colombo weather forecast for September 10. Source: Weather.com
How To Watch India vs Pakistan On TV?
The India vs Pakistan match in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs PAK Online?
The IND vs PAK match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Team India's Predicted Playing XI vs Pakistan
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan's Predicted Playing XI vs India
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.