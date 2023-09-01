India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming And More

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2023 is all set to take place this weekend.

The Indian team arrived in Sri Lanka to Wednesday after attending a training camp in Alur.

In their opening encounter vs Pakistan, the team will be without the services of wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul.

Ishan Kishan is set to play the wicketkeeper-batter role in the absence of Rahul but question remains over the left-hander’s batting slot going into the Asia Cup opener.

If Kishan opens, then Gill will have to come down to No. 3 and Virat Kohli will have to take the No. 4 slot. It also means that the returning Shreyas Iyer will have to move down to No.5.

The other option India can explore is by giving Kishan a place at No. 4 without disturbing Gill's opening and Kohli's No.3 slot.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli feels one has to be at his absolute best to face a high quality bowling attack like Pakistan's.

The Indians have won their last three ODIs against Pakistan but the last one was played during the 2019 World Cup.

“I feel bowling is their strength. And they’ve got some really impactful bowlers that can change the course of the game anytime based on their skill set. So, you have to be at your absolute best to face them,” he told Star Sports.

On the other hand, Pakistan defeated Nepal by a huge 238-run margin in the opening match of the Asia Cup in Multan on Wednesday.

After amassing 342 for 6 batting first, Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice in the first over as Nepal were eventually bowled out for 104.

Shadab Khan claimed 4/27 from his 6.4 overs while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf bowled impressive spells.

Here is all you need to know about the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match: