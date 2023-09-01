India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming And More
The Indians have won their last three ODIs against Pakistan but the last one was played during the 2019 World Cup.
The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2023 is all set to take place this weekend.
The Indian team arrived in Sri Lanka to Wednesday after attending a training camp in Alur.
In their opening encounter vs Pakistan, the team will be without the services of wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul.
Ishan Kishan is set to play the wicketkeeper-batter role in the absence of Rahul but question remains over the left-hander’s batting slot going into the Asia Cup opener.
If Kishan opens, then Gill will have to come down to No. 3 and Virat Kohli will have to take the No. 4 slot. It also means that the returning Shreyas Iyer will have to move down to No.5.
The other option India can explore is by giving Kishan a place at No. 4 without disturbing Gill's opening and Kohli's No.3 slot.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli feels one has to be at his absolute best to face a high quality bowling attack like Pakistan's.
The Indians have won their last three ODIs against Pakistan but the last one was played during the 2019 World Cup.
“I feel bowling is their strength. And they’ve got some really impactful bowlers that can change the course of the game anytime based on their skill set. So, you have to be at your absolute best to face them,” he told Star Sports.
On the other hand, Pakistan defeated Nepal by a huge 238-run margin in the opening match of the Asia Cup in Multan on Wednesday.
After amassing 342 for 6 batting first, Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice in the first over as Nepal were eventually bowled out for 104.
Shadab Khan claimed 4/27 from his 6.4 overs while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf bowled impressive spells.
Here is all you need to know about the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match:
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Date And Time
The IND vs PAK Group A match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, September 2 from 3 PM IST onwards.
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Venue
The IND vs PAK match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Head-To-Head In ODIs
In Asia Cup (ODIs):
Matches Played - 13, Won by India - 7, Won by Pakistan - 5, No Result - 1
In ODIs:
Matches Played - 132, Won by India - 55, Won by Pakistan - 73, No Result - 4
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast
According to weather.com, there are chances that rain may interrupt the India vs Pakistan clash in Pallekele. As per the portal, there is a 80% chance of rain.
Image Source: weather.com
According to another weather forecast portal AccuWeather, there is 60% probability of precipitation in the afternoon whereas in the evening, there is a 65% chance of precipitation.
How To Watch India vs Pakistan On TV?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs PAK online?
Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023.
Team India's Predicted Playing XI vs Pakistan
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.
Team India's Asia Cup 2023 Squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Pakistan's Predicted Playing XI vs India
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 Squad
Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).
(With PTI inputs)