India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
Asia Cup 2023 schedule was announced by ACC President Jay Shah on Wednesday. Read to know more
The fixtures for Asia Cup 2023 scheduled to be played from August 30 to September 17 were announced on Wednesday.
Last month, the Asian Cricket Council had announced the schedule of the tournament which will be held in a hybrid model.
A total of 13 ODI matches will be played in Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan, the country with the hosting rights will host four matches while the remaining nine matches wil be played in Sri Lanka.
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will participate in the tournament.
The 2023 Edition, which will be played before the ODI World Cup 2023 will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage.
The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.
India, Pakistan and Nepal are in one group while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form the other.
The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash will take place on September 2. Both teams can possibly play against each other three times if they progress to the Super 4s and the final.
India vs Pakistan: Date And Time
The India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023 will be played on Sunday, September 2. The match is likely to start at 2:00 PM IST.
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Venue
The India vs Pakistan match will be played in Kandy, Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Live Streaming
Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Pakistan match for viewers in India. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.
In June, Disney+ Hotstar announced that Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be made available as free-to-view to all users accessing their platform on mobile phones.