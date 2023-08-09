India vs Pakistan Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: H2H Record, How To Watch
Here's all you need to know about the Asian Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan.
India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in match 15 of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, August 9.
This match will also be the last of the round-robin fixtures of this tournament.
Both India and Pakistan have played four matches each with India currently at the top of the table with 10 points whereas Pakistan are 4th in the table with 5 points against their name.
India Hockey Team Performance in Asian Champions Trophy 2023
India are currently undefeated in the competition, with three wins and a draw in the four games that they have played so far. In their recent game against South Korea on Monday India won the game with a scoreline of 3-2 in their favor. Team India was too good against their Asian counterparts Malaysia & China with them coming out as clear winners with a 5-0 and 7-2 scoreline against these teams respectively. Team India's only draw came in a match against 5th-place Japan which ended with a scoreline of 1-1.
Pakistan Hockey Team Performance in Asian Champions Trophy 2023
Before their recent match against China which took place on Monday, the Pakistan team was winless in their previous three outings against Japan, Korea and Mayalsia. A 2-1 win against China ensured that Pakistan move level on points with third-place Korea before their all-important game against India. Pakistan started the tournament on the back foot after losing out to Malaysia in their opening fixture of the tournament, a draw against Korea and and Japan meant that the three-time winners of the tournament will be coming into this fixture with their worst start in history of this tournament.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Match: Date and Time
The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be played on Wednesday, August 9 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.
India vs Pakistan: Hockey’s greatest rivalry in numbers
India and Pakistan have faced each other ten times in the Asian Champions Trophy with India leading 6-2 in terms of head-to-head records.
Played: 10
India Won: 6
Pakistan Won: 2
Draw: 2
Overall, starting from 1956 Men's Olympic Games - both these teams have face each other 59 times with India winning 28 and Pakistan winning 25.
Played: 59
India Won: 28
Pakistan Won: 25
Draw: 6
The last time India and Pakistan played against each other in a Hockey tournament was back in May 2022 in Hero Asia Cup. The match ended in a draw with a scoreline of 1-1.
*data as per International Hockey Federation
Where to watch India vs Pakistan Hockey Match On TV
Fans can watch the Live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey match between India and Pakistan on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.
Where to watch India vs Pakistan Hockey Match Online
The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Viewers from outside India can also watch the live action through the live-streaming platform Watch Hockey.
India vs Pakistan Possible Lineup
India Probable XI:
Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sumit, Mandeep Singh
Pakistan Probable XI:
Akmal Hussain, Ahtisham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmed, Liaqat Arshad, Abdul Rana, Abdul Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Usama Bashir, Umar Bhutta (c), Muhammed Khan, Afraz