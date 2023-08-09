India vs Pakistan Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: H2H Record, How To Watch

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in match 15 of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, August 9.

This match will also be the last of the round-robin fixtures of this tournament.

Both India and Pakistan have played four matches each with India currently at the top of the table with 10 points whereas Pakistan are 4th in the table with 5 points against their name.

India Hockey Team Performance in Asian Champions Trophy 2023

India are currently undefeated in the competition, with three wins and a draw in the four games that they have played so far. In their recent game against South Korea on Monday India won the game with a scoreline of 3-2 in their favor. Team India was too good against their Asian counterparts Malaysia & China with them coming out as clear winners with a 5-0 and 7-2 scoreline against these teams respectively. Team India's only draw came in a match against 5th-place Japan which ended with a scoreline of 1-1.

Pakistan Hockey Team Performance in Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Before their recent match against China which took place on Monday, the Pakistan team was winless in their previous three outings against Japan, Korea and Mayalsia. A 2-1 win against China ensured that Pakistan move level on points with third-place Korea before their all-important game against India. Pakistan started the tournament on the back foot after losing out to Malaysia in their opening fixture of the tournament, a draw against Korea and and Japan meant that the three-time winners of the tournament will be coming into this fixture with their worst start in history of this tournament.