India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will take on New Zealand in the 1st semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The IND vs NZ clash will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 2 PM IST onwards.

A relentless India rocketed through their league engagements with nine wins on the bounce but the past record is just a shiny antique in a showcase and the hosts will have to be at their gun-slinging best when they face familiar foes New Zealand.

The 2019 Manchester heartbreak might be lingering in a corner of the hosts' mind as an irritant. The Kiwis also had the measure of India in the ICC WTC Final in 2021, if one needs more attestation of the Kiwis' grip over the latter in global events.

However, this Indian side has shown a propensity to rise above an uncomfortable past, but they will be aware that any slip up at the Wankhede Stadium will be viewed as a national catastrophe, shattering a billion hearts.

So, India will also have to rise above the pressure emanating out of those enormous expectations placed on them, also heightened by their league phase bull run.

Over the past few weeks, his team has transformed into an unstoppable force vanquishing everyone on its path to glory. But, in Wednesday's World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, India skipper Rohit Sharma also wants 'luck to favour' his squad.

"Now, the time has come that you need a little bit of luck as well to favour you, go your way. Obviously, we are going to be brave enough. And hopefully, fortune favours the brave," Rohit said on the eve of the big-ticket game.

Rohit said the hosts will not be required to make big changes in regards to their mindset and approach just because they are headed into the semifinal clash.

"(In) the first (half) of the tournament, if you see, I think we chased the first five games and then the next four games we batted first. In terms of the areas that we wanted to cover, we have covered almost every bit of it," Rohit told the media before India's only training session ahead of the semifinal game.

"But again, like I said, we do understand the importance of this week, but for us, I do not think we need to do anything different from what we've been doing in this tournament," he said.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is impressed that India did not let Hardik Pandya's absence hurt them but reminded that they too have done some 'good stuff' in the World Cup and 'anything can happen' if they they play to their potential.

"The underdog thing — from what you guys write I do not think it has changed too much, but that is fine, and India have been exceptional," Williamson told the media on the eve of the match at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, the New Zealand captain said the semifinals would place every side on an even keel and the Kiwis have as much chance as their opponents.

"India are one of the, if not the best team going around and playing cricket that matches that, but we know as well on our day when we play our best cricket, it certainly gives us the best chance, and anything can happen," he said.