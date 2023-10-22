India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

India will face New Zealand in the 21st match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday. The IND vs NZ match will be played at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala from 2 PM IST onwards.

New Zealand have been India's bogey team in the World Cup, having only lost thrice across editions -- in 1987 (twice) and 2003.

Rahul Dravid dropped enough hints before the start of India's evening net session about Suryakumar Yadav being the preferred middle-order batting option in absence of Hardik Pandya but by late evening was left worried after the Mumbai man sustained a nasty blow on right forearm.

Surya, who looked all set to bat at No.6 against New Zealand in what is supposed to be his World Cup debut, was hit just above right wrist by a throwdown from Raghavendra and immediately left the nets writhing in pain.

He was seen being applied ice-pack and was not taken taken for a precautionary X-Ray as he is said to be doing fine. To make matters worse, the only other batter in the squad of 15, Ishan Kishan was bitten by a honey bee and also had to prematurely leave the nets.

"...obviously, he (Hardik) is an important player for us, so we will have to work around that and see what is the best combination that we can come up with. We will have to see what works best for these conditions and these wickets. But probably might not have the kind of balance that we probably used in the first four games," Dravid said.

"Obviously, the three seamers, having someone like Shami sitting out there and bringing him in this game is a great option. In some cases, there is Ashwin who has obviously been sitting out, who has great quality as well. So, there are two or three combinations we could use considering this till Hardik gets back," he added.

Ahead of the match, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham was full of praise for Mitchell Santner, who is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 11 scalps from four games and expects him to play a big role against India.

"...he's (Santner) been a massive part of our side for many years now. I think his experience in these conditions, he's obviously played in the IPL for many years," Latham said.

"He has been with the Chennai side (Chennai Super Kings) for a long time, so I think we've seen how adaptable he is in these conditions. He can obviously turn the ball and he's obviously got (can extract) a lot of bounce as well which makes him really threatening," the stand-in skipper explained elaborately as to what makes Santner so lethal in these conditions.

Latham expects a keen contest on Sunday between two top teams of the World Cup so far.

"India are a fantastic side. We've seen that over many years, especially at this World Cup as well. They're playing some fantastic cricket, which is great to see. On the back of that, I see two form teams that are playing some good cricket, so it's going to be a great contest tomorrow," he said.

Here's how cricket fans can watch the India vs New Zealand clash live: