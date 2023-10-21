India vs New Zealand: Date, Time, Venue, Team News, Live Streaming And More About 21st World Cup 2023 Match

Team India will face New Zealand in their fifth match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. Both the teams are with eight points each from four matches but New Zealand are currently on top of the points table due to a higher Net Run Rate (+1.923).

India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to secure their fourth successive victory in the World Cup on Thursday. Virat Kohli anchored India's 257-run chase with an unbeaten 103 (97b; 6x4, 4x2) as the hosts completed the task in 41.3 overs. This was Kohli's 48th ODI hundred.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (48; 40b) and Shubman Gill (53; 55b) gave India a perfect start with an 88-run opening partnership.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh were restricted to 256 for eight. Jasprit Bumrah (2/41), Mohammed Siraj (2/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/38) claimed two wickets each.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Friday ruled out of the World Cup clash against New Zealand due to an ankle injury he suffered while bowling against Bangladesh.

Hardik underwent scans following the injury in Pune on Thursday and is heading to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his recovery.

"Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding off his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune," said the BCCI in a statement.

"The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India plays England," the board added.

In all likelihood, KL Rahul will be Rohit Sharma's deputy for the New Zealand game. Rahul captained the side in the bilateral series against Australia in Rohit Sharma and Pandya's absence.

Hardik lends a critical balance to the side and it remains to be seen, what combination the team goes with in his absence. In Hardik's presence, India have the cushion of six bowling options and his finishing skills come in handy at number six.

Keeping the batting strength intact will be key and hence one among Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan is likely to figure in the playing XI.

Mohammed Shami might also get a chance to play his first game in this year's World Cup by replacing Shardul Thakur.

Thakur's batting is a necessity at No. 8, but with him not being as effective as the third pacer, Shami being a specialist gives the team more edge.

The other option, that is if the team wants to keep its batting strength intact, is to either persist with Thakur or bring in Ravichandran Ashwin.

On New Zealand's side, Kane Williamson will not feature in his team's match against India due to a thumb fracture. He missed New Zealand's game against Afghanistan which they won by 149 runs.

Williamson fractured his thumb while running between the wickets against Bangladesh in Chennai.

"An X-ray has confirmed an undisplaced fracture to Kane Williamson’s left thumb, after he was struck by a throw while running between the wickets in Friday’s (October 13) match against Bangladesh in Chennai," said New Zealand Cricket in a statement.