India vs New Zealand: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And More About 1st World Cup 2023 Semi-Final

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 hosts India will face New Zealand in the 1st semi-final of the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team was the first to qualify for the semis while New Zealand were the last, having lost four games in a row after winning as many. The Kiwis won their last league game against Sri Lanka to make the cut.

The match against New Zealand will be a repeat of their 2019 semifinal in Manchester which the Kiwis won by 18 runs.

Looking to keep a clean sheet in the World Cup, India's coaching staff got down to business shortly after landing in Mumbai on Monday afternoon ahead of their mega semifinal against New Zealand.

India head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip made their way to the Wankhede Stadium to inspect the pitch, on which the home team and title favourites play against the rusty but formidable Kiwis.

While unbeaten India did not have any training activity on Monday, given their league stage campaign ended only on the previous night with a 160-run win over the Netherlands, New Zealand spent three hours training under lights with full intensity in a bid to iron out the flaws that have surfaced of late.

Ahead of the mega clash, Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Sunday said Wankhede remains a tough venue for bowlers, and the hosts would require early wickets to get on top of the Kiwis.

“It is a difficult venue to bowl. The bounce is true and batsmen often dominate there. Unlike in T20, of course, the bowlers have plenty of time to come back into the game," said Kuldeep after India defeated the Netherlands.

"But yes, you need a couple of early wickets to get on top of the game and opponents.”

Lockie Ferguson believes New Zealand bowling attack remains a ‘handsome bunch’ despite losing fast bowler Matt Henry and have all bases covered for the World Cup semifinal against India. Ferguson said they would not be troubled much with Henry's unavailability due to torn right hamstring.

"We look good here. Matt Henry is obviously a big hole in our side and we're still a handsome bunch without Matt Henry,” Ferguson told the media on Tuesday.