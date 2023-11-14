India vs New Zealand: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And More About 1st World Cup 2023 Semi-Final
The match against New Zealand will be a repeat of their 2019 semifinal in Manchester which the Kiwis won by 18 runs.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 hosts India will face New Zealand in the 1st semi-final of the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team was the first to qualify for the semis while New Zealand were the last, having lost four games in a row after winning as many. The Kiwis won their last league game against Sri Lanka to make the cut.
Looking to keep a clean sheet in the World Cup, India's coaching staff got down to business shortly after landing in Mumbai on Monday afternoon ahead of their mega semifinal against New Zealand.
India head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip made their way to the Wankhede Stadium to inspect the pitch, on which the home team and title favourites play against the rusty but formidable Kiwis.
While unbeaten India did not have any training activity on Monday, given their league stage campaign ended only on the previous night with a 160-run win over the Netherlands, New Zealand spent three hours training under lights with full intensity in a bid to iron out the flaws that have surfaced of late.
Ahead of the mega clash, Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Sunday said Wankhede remains a tough venue for bowlers, and the hosts would require early wickets to get on top of the Kiwis.
“It is a difficult venue to bowl. The bounce is true and batsmen often dominate there. Unlike in T20, of course, the bowlers have plenty of time to come back into the game," said Kuldeep after India defeated the Netherlands.
"But yes, you need a couple of early wickets to get on top of the game and opponents.”
Lockie Ferguson believes New Zealand bowling attack remains a ‘handsome bunch’ despite losing fast bowler Matt Henry and have all bases covered for the World Cup semifinal against India. Ferguson said they would not be troubled much with Henry's unavailability due to torn right hamstring.
"We look good here. Matt Henry is obviously a big hole in our side and we're still a handsome bunch without Matt Henry,” Ferguson told the media on Tuesday.
World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand: Date, Time And Venue
The 1st semi final of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 2 PM IST onwards.
India vs New Zealand: Head To Head Record In ODIs
Matches Played: 117, Won by India: 59, Won by New Zealand: 50, No Result: 7, Tied: 1
India's Record In ODI World Cup Semi-Finals
India defeated England by 6 wickets at Old Trafford, Manchester in 1983.
England defeated India by 35 runs at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in 1987.
Sri Lanka defeated India at at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 1996.
India defeated Kenya by 91 runs at Kingsmead, Durban in 2003.
India defeated Pakistan by 29 runs at PCA Stadium, Mohali in 2011.
Australia defeated India by 95 runs at SCG, Sydney in 2015.
New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs at Old Trafford, Manchester in 2019.
Matches Played in ODI WC Semi-Finals: 7, Won: 3, Lost: 4
ODI World Cup 2023: Umpires For IND vs NZ Semi-Final
Rod Tucker and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires in the first World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand.
Illingworth was also an on-field umpire in the 2019 World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand, while Tucker was the third umpire.
Tucker will stand in his 100th ODI during the India vs New Zealand clash.
Tucker, who stood in his first ODI in January 2009, is set to be joined for his landmark match by third umpire Joel Wilson, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock and match referee Andy Pycroft.
World Cup 2023: How To Watch IND vs NZ On TV?
The IND vs NZ match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
World Cup 2023: How To Watch IND vs NZ Online?
The India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
India's World Cup 2023 Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna.
New Zealand's World Cup 2023 Squad
Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson.
