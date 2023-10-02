India vs Netherlands World Cup Warm-Up Match: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And More
Here is all you need to know about the India vs Netherlands World Cup warm-up match.
ODI World Cup 2023: The Indian team arrived in Trivandrum on Sunday ahead of their second and final warm-up match before they start their World Cup campaign on October 8.
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will face the Netherlands on Tuesday.
Persistent rain on Saturday washed out the World Cup warm-up match between India and England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
It began raining a little before the start of the match on Saturday afternoon, which resulted in the toss being delayed but later in the evening the umpires decided to abandon the contest, a little before 6pm local time owing to inclement weather.
Netherlands arrived in India mid-September to have an acclimatization camp in Bengaluru and they played a couple of matches against Karnataka. They lost both.
The Dutchmen qualified for the World Cup earlier in July ahead of teams like two-time champions West Indies.
However, since that day they have not played any international matches, leaving them a tad raw ahead of the big-ticket event to be played in India across October and November.
Netherlands' warm-up fixture against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram was called off due to rain.
Netherlands bolwers were impressive in the 23 overs they bowled as they restricted Australia to 166-7. Their top order failed while chasing 167 and they ended up on 84-6 in 14.2 overs before rain interrupted the match and it was called off.
India vs Netherlands Warm-Up Match: Date, Time And Venue
The IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match will be played on Tuesday, October 3 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The match is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.
India vs Netherlands Warm-Up Match Live Telecast And TV Channel Details
Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs Netherlands World Cup warm up match live in India.
ODI World Cup 2023: How To Watch India vs Netherlands Warm-Up Match Online?
The IND vs NED warm up match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Netherlands World Cup Squad 2023
Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad and Sybrand Engelbrecht.
India's World Cup Squad 2023
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
