India vs Netherlands World Cup Warm-Up Match: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And More

ODI World Cup 2023: The Indian team arrived in Trivandrum on Sunday ahead of their second and final warm-up match before they start their World Cup campaign on October 8.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will face the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Persistent rain on Saturday washed out the World Cup warm-up match between India and England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

It began raining a little before the start of the match on Saturday afternoon, which resulted in the toss being delayed but later in the evening the umpires decided to abandon the contest, a little before 6pm local time owing to inclement weather.

Netherlands arrived in India mid-September to have an acclimatization camp in Bengaluru and they played a couple of matches against Karnataka. They lost both.

The Dutchmen qualified for the World Cup earlier in July ahead of teams like two-time champions West Indies.

However, since that day they have not played any international matches, leaving them a tad raw ahead of the big-ticket event to be played in India across October and November.

Netherlands' warm-up fixture against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram was called off due to rain.

Netherlands bolwers were impressive in the 23 overs they bowled as they restricted Australia to 166-7. Their top order failed while chasing 167 and they ended up on 84-6 in 14.2 overs before rain interrupted the match and it was called off.

Here is all you need to know about the India vs Netherlands World Cup warm-up match: