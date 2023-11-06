India vs Netherlands: Ticket Sale For IND vs NED World Cup 2023 Match To Go Live Today At 9 PM
India will take on Netherlands on Sunday, November 12 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: BCCI has announced that it will release tickets for the India vs Netherlands match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Monday, November 6 at 9 PM.
At 8:01 PM, BCCI shared a tweet informing the sale of tickets.
Bengaluru! Are you ready to witness #TeamIndia in action against Netherlands in #CWC23?— BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2023
Tickets ðï¸ for Indiaâs league game against Netherlands go LIVE soon!
â° 9 PM IST
Get your tickets here ð https://t.co/AiyGQWxvV7 pic.twitter.com/bGuEZXJYBf
Fans who are interested in purchasing the tickets for this match can head to https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/explore/c/icc-cricket-world-cup to stand a chance to watch the IND vs NED match live at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
How to book tickets for India vs Netherlands world cup match?
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to book tickets for IND vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023 match at 9 PM today.
Step 1) Visit ICC's official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/explore/c/icc-cricket-world-cup
Step 2) Click on 'India' under 'Find the matches by team'.
Step 3) Select the 'India vs Netherlands' match for which you want to purchase the World Cup tickets.
Step 4) Click on the 'Book' option available on the screen.
Step 5) A login prompt will appear through which you can log in.
Step 6) Select the required number of seats.
Step 7) Select the seating area for which you want to purchase tickets.
Step 8) Click on 'Book'.
Step 9) Add the pincode for the home delivery of tickets.
Step 10) Enter the required personal details.
Step 11) Click on Proceed to Pay and make the payment.
India vs Netherlands Match Ticket Prices
Here is the ticket price for the India vs Netherlands match of the ICC World Cup 2023.
India vs Netherlands match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru: Ticket prices begin from Rs 3000.
India vs Netherlands
India has already qualified for the semifinals and has also confirmed the top spot in the World Cup points table after winning all 8 matches they have played so far. From Team India's perspective, this match is more like a dead-rubber as the result of the match will have no consequence on its position and qualification. But they will look to make it 9 out of 9 wins and carry the amazing form into the semifinals.
For, the Netherlands a place in the Champions Trophy to be held in few years time will be at stake.