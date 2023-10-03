India vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match Live?

India will face the Netherlands in their final ODI World Cup warm-up match on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram from 2 PM IST onwards.

The World Cup warm-up match against the Dutch will be the last chance for India to get some game time before the start of the tournament opener against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

India's first warm-up match against England on Saturday was washed out due to rain in Guwahati.

News agency PTI reported that India's star batter Virat Kohli didn't join the team's optional practice session in Thiruvananthapuram due to personal reasons but is expected to link up with the squad before the second warm-up game.

Kohli had left for Mumbai from Guwahati for some emergency personal reasons on September 30 and wasn't available for the afternoon training session at the local college ground in Kerala's capital city.

"It was an optional session. He is expected to join the squad soon and could play the warm-up game if required," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on condition of anonymity.

On the day, skipper Rohit Sharma, batter Shreyas Iyer and pacer Mohammed Shami also skipped the session which was attended by the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and veteran spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The Netherlands bowlers were impressive against Australia in their first warm-up match. In a rain-affected match, they restricted Australia to 166-7 in the 23-over-per-side game. However, their batters struggled against Australian pacers as they were reduced to 84-6 in 14.2 overs when the match was called off.

Netherlands will open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, while on October 9 they will take on New Zealand at the same venue. This will be Netherlands' fifth appearance in the World Cup, but first one since 2011.

Here's are the live telecast and streaming details about the India vs Netherlands World Cup warm-up match: