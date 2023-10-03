India vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match Live?
ODI World Cup 2023: The match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram from 2 PM IST onwards.
India will face the Netherlands in their final ODI World Cup warm-up match on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram from 2 PM IST onwards.
The World Cup warm-up match against the Dutch will be the last chance for India to get some game time before the start of the tournament opener against Australia in Chennai on October 8.
India's first warm-up match against England on Saturday was washed out due to rain in Guwahati.
News agency PTI reported that India's star batter Virat Kohli didn't join the team's optional practice session in Thiruvananthapuram due to personal reasons but is expected to link up with the squad before the second warm-up game.
Kohli had left for Mumbai from Guwahati for some emergency personal reasons on September 30 and wasn't available for the afternoon training session at the local college ground in Kerala's capital city.
"It was an optional session. He is expected to join the squad soon and could play the warm-up game if required," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on condition of anonymity.
On the day, skipper Rohit Sharma, batter Shreyas Iyer and pacer Mohammed Shami also skipped the session which was attended by the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and veteran spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.
The Netherlands bowlers were impressive against Australia in their first warm-up match. In a rain-affected match, they restricted Australia to 166-7 in the 23-over-per-side game. However, their batters struggled against Australian pacers as they were reduced to 84-6 in 14.2 overs when the match was called off.
Netherlands will open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, while on October 9 they will take on New Zealand at the same venue. This will be Netherlands' fifth appearance in the World Cup, but first one since 2011.
Here's are the live telecast and streaming details about the India vs Netherlands World Cup warm-up match:
India vs Netherlands Warm-Up Match: How To Watch IND vs NED On TV?
Cricket fans can watch the IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD channels.
India vs Netherlands World Cup Warm-Up Match Live Streaming
Disney+ Hotstar will stream the India vs Netherlands World Cup Warm-Up match live on its app and website.
India Squad For ODI World Cup 2023
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
Netherlands Squad For ODI World Cup 2023
Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad and Sybrand Engelbrecht.
(With PTI inputs)