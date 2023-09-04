Watch: India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Dropped Catches; Netizens Ask 'Will It Cost India The Match'?

In their second Asia Cup 2023 match, Nepal started on a high note against India at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The Indian team, on the other hand had a rough beginning after the fielders Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, and Ishan Kishan all missed catches in the initial five overs.

This resulted in Nepal scoring 34 runs without losing a wicket in the first seven overs.