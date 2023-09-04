Watch: India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Dropped Catches; Netizens Ask 'Will It Cost India The Match'?
Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, and Ishan Kishan missed catches in the initial five overs of #IndvsNep #AsiaCup2023
In their second Asia Cup 2023 match, Nepal started on a high note against India at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The Indian team, on the other hand had a rough beginning after the fielders Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, and Ishan Kishan all missed catches in the initial five overs.
This resulted in Nepal scoring 34 runs without losing a wicket in the first seven overs.
3 Dropped Catches ð± #IndvsNep #IndvsNep pic.twitter.com/szw1bdPPwR— jitendr kumar prajapat (@Jitendra_1016) September 4, 2023
The first catch was dropped by Shreyas Iyer on the last ball of the first over. Next, was Virat Kohli who dropped Aasif's catch. Virat Kohli was trolled the most on social media over this missed catch. However, when wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan dropped an easy catch behind the stumps was when Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed his shock and disbelief.
Netizens Express Disappointment
After a sloppy performance by Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ishaan Kishan, netizens could not stop expressing their disappointment on the social media platform "X", formerly known as Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:
Ese jitenge Asia cup or world cup ? ðð¡ðð¶ð¶#AsiaCup2023 #ViratKohliðµ #IndianCricketTeam #Rohitsharma ðµ#Bcci #Jaspritbumrah #WorldCup2023 #ShubmanGill #Cricket #ICC #HardikPandya #IshanKishan #IndvsNep pic.twitter.com/lz7zYBMWXX— Cricket_forever_16 (@PankajPiyu22924) September 4, 2023
Ball to fielders today.#IndvsNep pic.twitter.com/8Ss0mqgt58— Alia Sharma (@aakr0sh) September 4, 2023
Indian Cricket team Today. #IndvsNep— Taxation â¹aja (@TaxationRaja) September 4, 2023
what's your views? many more drop catches or not? pic.twitter.com/EHa3yidzY8
There is no rain still there are so many drops pic.twitter.com/OlAvNKnxl9— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 4, 2023
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Nepal in an Asia Cup match in Pallekele on Monday. India made one change, replacing Jasprit Bumrah with Mohammed Shami as the former went back home due to personal reasons. Nepal too made one change, bringing in Bhim Sharki in place of Aarif Sheikh.
The play resumed after an interruption of about an hour. Nepal was 178 for six in 37.5 overs when it started pouring. Opener Aasif Sheikh made 58 off 97 balls, while Kushal Bhurtel scored a 25-ball 38.
Nepal were finally bowled out for 230 runs in 48.2 overs. Siraj and Jadeja took the bulk of the wickets, with both grabbing a 3-fer.