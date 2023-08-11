India vs Japan Semi-Final, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: H2H Record, How To Watch

India will take on Japan in the second semi final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Friday, August 11.

This game will follow the first semi final which will take place between Malaysia and Korea on the same day.

India come into the semi final after a comfortable 4-0 win against their arch rivals Pakistan on August 9. India topped the points table after winning four and drawing one out of the five matches they played. In fact, it was their game against Japan where they drew the game with it ending with a 1-1 scoreline.

Japan on the other hand qualified for the semis thanks to the drubbing which Pakistan got at the hands of the Indian hockey team. The scoreline along with Japan's only victory against China on the same day ensured they finished a position above Pakistan with the same points tally on behalf of a better goal difference.