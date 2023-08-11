India vs Japan Semi-Final, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: H2H Record, How To Watch
India will take on Japan in the second semi final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Friday, August 11.
This game will follow the first semi final which will take place between Malaysia and Korea on the same day.
India come into the semi final after a comfortable 4-0 win against their arch rivals Pakistan on August 9. India topped the points table after winning four and drawing one out of the five matches they played. In fact, it was their game against Japan where they drew the game with it ending with a 1-1 scoreline.
Japan on the other hand qualified for the semis thanks to the drubbing which Pakistan got at the hands of the Indian hockey team. The scoreline along with Japan's only victory against China on the same day ensured they finished a position above Pakistan with the same points tally on behalf of a better goal difference.
India vs Japan Hockey Match: Date and Time
The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semi-final between India and Japan will be played on Friday, August 11 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.
India vs Japan: Head-to-Head Record
India and Japan have faced each other nine times in the Asian Champions Trophy with India leading 5-2 in terms of head-to-head records.
Played: 9
India Won: 5
Japan Won: 2
Draw: 2
Overall, starting from the 1932 Men's Olympic Games - both these teams have face each other 34 times with India winning 27 and Japan winning 25.
Played: 34
India Won: 27
Japan Won: 3
Draw: 4
The last time India and Japan played against each other was in match 6 of this same tournament where India and Japan drew the game with a scoreline of 1-1. Japan's Nagayoshi Ken had scored first through a penalty corner before India scored their own through Harmnapreet Singh.
*data as per International Hockey Federation
Where to watch India vs Japan Hockey Match On TV
Fans can watch the Live telecast of the first semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 between India and japan on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.
Where to watch India vs Japan Hockey Match Online
The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semi-final between India and Japan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.