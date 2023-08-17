India vs Ireland T20I Series: Date, Time, Schedule, Venue, Squads And Live Streaming Details
The Indian team toured Ireland last year too where they won the two-match T20I series 2-0.
Team India will take on Ireland in a three-match T20I series starting this week. The Indian team, comprising of young players will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, who is making his comeback from an injury.
Players like Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav among others, who were a part of the T20I series against the West Indies which India lost have been rested. The ones who have retained their place include the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.
The hosts Ireland will field a strong playing XI against India. The upcoming series is the first T20I series for Ireland since they secured a spot for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Cricket Ireland has said that the series will be treated as part of the strategic planning for the tournament scheduled for June 2024.
Here is all you need to know about the upcoming India vs Ireland T20I series.
India vs Ireland T20I Series: Date, Time and Venue
The India vs Ireland T20I series will start from Friday, August 18 onwards with the first match being played in Dublin. All the matches are scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
India vs Ireland: Full Schedule
India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Friday, August 18 (The Village, Dublin)
India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Sunday, August 20 (The Village, Dublin)
India vs Ireland, 3rd T20I: Wednesday, August 23 (The Village, Dublin)
India vs Ireland: How To Watch IND vs IRE On TV?
The India vs Ireland T20I matches will be telecast live on Sports18.
Jasprit Bumrah and Co. ð¤ Ready for the Irish challenge ð¥ð— Sports18 (@Sports18) August 16, 2023
Can #TeamIndia find newer solutions ð¤ in Ireland before the World Cup? â¨
Watch #IREvIND T20Is, starting August 18, LIVE on #Sports18 and stream FREE on #JioCinema ð pic.twitter.com/5uusc6bvBY
India vs Ireland Live Streaming
JioCinema will live stream the India vs Ireland T20I series for free.
How To Watch IND vs IRE In Ireland And UK?
According to the information on Cricket Ireland's website, TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) will broadcast the IND vs IRE series in Ireland and UK.
18 August: TNT Sports 1
20 August: TNT Sports 4
23 August: TNT Sports 1
Team India's Squad For T20I Series Against Ireland
Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.
Ireland's Squad Against India
Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.