India vs Ireland T20I Series: Date, Time, Schedule, Venue, Squads And Live Streaming Details

Team India will take on Ireland in a three-match T20I series starting this week. The Indian team, comprising of young players will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, who is making his comeback from an injury.

Players like Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav among others, who were a part of the T20I series against the West Indies which India lost have been rested. The ones who have retained their place include the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.

The Indian team toured Ireland last year too where they won the two-match T20I series 2-0.

The hosts Ireland will field a strong playing XI against India. The upcoming series is the first T20I series for Ireland since they secured a spot for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Cricket Ireland has said that the series will be treated as part of the strategic planning for the tournament scheduled for June 2024.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming India vs Ireland T20I series.