India vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs IRE 1st T20 Online And On TV?

Team India will take on Ireland in a three-match T20I series starting Friday. All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah as he will make a comeback to the Indian team after almost 11 months.

The 29-year-old will also captain the young team as many players have been rested. Team India will look to bounce back against a strong Ireland side after being defeated by the West Indies a few days ago.

The first T20I will be played at 'The Village' Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. Cricket Ireland has said that all tickets for the first two T20 Internationals have been sold out.

India have won all their five previous T20Is against Ireland. Last year, Ireland hosted Team India in a two-match T20I series which was held at the same venue.

Ahead of the opening match, Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker said they are aware of the big challenge and looking forward to make a big impression.

"Malahide generates a special feeling, especially when a big team comes to town," Tucker was quoted saying on the Cricket Ireland website.

"We know India may have a good deal of support, but to have such a big crowd -- it's brilliant for cricket in Ireland," he added.

Here are the live streaming details along with the full squads and predicted playing XI.