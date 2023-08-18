India vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs IRE 1st T20 Online And On TV?
Team India will take on Ireland in a three-match T20I series starting Friday. All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah as he will make a comeback to the Indian team after almost 11 months.
The 29-year-old will also captain the young team as many players have been rested. Team India will look to bounce back against a strong Ireland side after being defeated by the West Indies a few days ago.
The first T20I will be played at 'The Village' Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. Cricket Ireland has said that all tickets for the first two T20 Internationals have been sold out.
India have won all their five previous T20Is against Ireland. Last year, Ireland hosted Team India in a two-match T20I series which was held at the same venue.
Ahead of the opening match, Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker said they are aware of the big challenge and looking forward to make a big impression.
"Malahide generates a special feeling, especially when a big team comes to town," Tucker was quoted saying on the Cricket Ireland website.
"We know India may have a good deal of support, but to have such a big crowd -- it's brilliant for cricket in Ireland," he added.
Here are the live streaming details along with the full squads and predicted playing XI.
IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: TV Channel
The first T20I between India and Ireland will be telecast live on Sports18 -1 and Sports18 - 1 HD channels.
IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: How To Watch India v Ireland Online?
India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
India's Predicted Playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah (C)
Team India's Squad
Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.
Ireland's Predicted Playing XI
Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Mark Adair.
Ireland's Squad
Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.
Jasprit Bumrah Is Back!
The BCCI, on its official social media handle, released Bumrah's bowling video, where he was seen hurrying a right-hander with a well-disguised short-ball and then almost yorked a left-hander with a toe-crusher, a soothing sight for the Indian team management.
