India vs England World Cup Warm-Up Match: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And More
The teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squads during the matches, according to ICC.
ODI World Cup 2023: Team India has arrived in Guwahati where they will play the first warm-up game against England.
The 10 teams will each play two official 50-over contests during the week leading up to the start of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup on October 5, with matches to be held in three different cities across India.
On Thursday, India named off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as a replacement for injured spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel in their 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup.
Axar had sustained a quadriceps tear and is not expected to recover anytime soon, forcing the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee to name the 37-year-old Ashwin, who took four wickets in the two ODIs during the recently concluded series against Australia, in the squad.
The England cricket team arrived in Guwahati on Friday ahead of their warm-up matches. Jos Buttler will lead the defending champions England in this edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
England's Test skipper Ben Stokes, who came out of ODI retirement is a part of the squad.
Stokes, who quit ODIs last year saying playing in all three formats was 'unsustainable', reversed his retirement decision and national selector Luke Wright had said the all-rounder's return will add to England's 'match-winning ability'.
Harry Brook, who was not a part of the provisional squad announced in August was included in the final squad while Jason Roy was dropped.
Here is all you need to know about the India vs England World Cup warm-up match:
India vs England Warm-Up Match: Date, Time And Venue
The IND vs ENG World Cup warm up match will be played on Saturday, September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
India vs England Warm-Up Match Live Telecast And TV Channel Details
The IND vs ENG warm-up match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
ODI World Cup: How To Watch India vs England Warm-Up Match Online?
The IND vs ENG World Cup warm up match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
England's World Cup Squad 2023
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
India's World Cup Squad 2023
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
