India vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match Live?
Here is everything you need to know about the IND vs ENG warm up match ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023.
ODI World Cup 2023: India will take on England in their first warm up match of the upcoming Men's Cricket World Cup on Saturday. Both India and the defending champions England are the favourites to win the World Cup starting next week.
There will be pressure on the Rohit Sharma-led team as India have not won an ICC event since 2013.
Earlier this week, Rohit Sharma said that he is extremely satisfied with his team's World Cup preparation and wouldn't like to read too much into the 66-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the final game of the three-match ODI series,
"The last 7-8 ODIs we've played really well in different conditions. We were challenged at different times and we took that challenge really well. Unfortunately, not the result we wanted today but I'm not going to look too much into this game. We've been playing really well," the skipper said at the post-match presentation on Wednesday.
âï¸ Touchdown Guwahati— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2023
Up next ð #CWC23 ð#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/D76SE2mvCx
The Indian team management will try to keep cards close and assess England's batting depth when the home team takes field in Guwahati.
The warm-up games don't have an official status. Both teams can use as many players as they want and check out how some of the players respond in specific match situations.
Here is all you need to know about the India vs England World Cup warm-up match:
ODI World Cup 2023, India vs England: Date, Time And Venue
The World Cup warm-up match between India and England will be played on Saturday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match begins at 2 PM IST.
India vs England Warm Up Match: How To Watch On TV?
The IND vs ENG World Cup warm-up match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can tune in to the following channels to watch the match live:
Star Sports 1
Star Sports 1 HD
Star Sports 2
Star Sports Hindi 1 HD
India vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs ENG Warm Up Match Online?
Disney+ Hotstar will stream the IND vs ENG World Cup warm up match live on its app and website.
How To Watch India vs England Warm Up Match In England?
In England, Sky Sports will broadcast the warm-up fixture between India and England on linear and digital. nd digital.
India's World Cup Squad 2023
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
England's World Cup Squad 2023
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
(With PTI inputs)