India vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match Live?

ODI World Cup 2023: India will take on England in their first warm up match of the upcoming Men's Cricket World Cup on Saturday. Both India and the defending champions England are the favourites to win the World Cup starting next week.

There will be pressure on the Rohit Sharma-led team as India have not won an ICC event since 2013.

Earlier this week, Rohit Sharma said that he is extremely satisfied with his team's World Cup preparation and wouldn't like to read too much into the 66-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the final game of the three-match ODI series,

"The last 7-8 ODIs we've played really well in different conditions. We were challenged at different times and we took that challenge really well. Unfortunately, not the result we wanted today but I'm not going to look too much into this game. We've been playing really well," the skipper said at the post-match presentation on Wednesday.