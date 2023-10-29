India vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs ENG World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

India will face England in the 29th match of the ODI World Cup on Sunday. The IND vs ENG clash will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow from 2 PM IST onwards.

In the media interaction ahead of the match, KL Rahul indicated that the team will continue with five bowlers in Hardik Pandya's absence. Suryakumar Yadav will bat at six like he did in Dharamsala.

Asked if Hardik's absence will change his mindset with the bat at number five, he said: "Hardik has also been a very important member of the team and he has been there and he does a very important role for the team."

"So not having him is also a bit of a miss for the team. But it's unfortunate what happened. And yeah, we also at some point have to look at that and the present is that he is not available for this game. Surya will probably get his chance and we know what Surya can do. So, our confidence is in Surya till Hardik comes back," he said.

England batters, who have failed miserably in the World Cup so far, need to read situations better as their team looks to bounce back from the brink, hinted assistant coach Marcus Trescothick on Saturday.

England's all out approach with the bat has backfired in Indian conditions including at venues like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, where other teams have piled on the runs.

Ahead of the game against India, Trescothick was asked about the team's batting tempo and frequent collapses in the tournament.

"We have an attitude to how we've gone about batting in the last however many years since our white-ball cricket has changed and evolved. And it's always trying to be positive," said the former England opener.

"We're always looking to put pressure back on oppositions, bowlers, as much as we can while reading the situation and be smart in those situations. And we've done it occasionally. We've done it now and again. We just haven't done it consistently with enough people really reading the situation, taking the right options and then putting it all together to get that score," he said.

Talking about the prospect of playing a World Cup match against India in their own backyard, Trescothick said it was the ideal platform to get back into the groove. With England almost out of semifinal contention, Trescothick added he was not sure if the India game could be called a free hit.