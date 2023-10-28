India vs England: Date, Time, Venue, Team News, Live Streaming And More About 29th World Cup 2023 Match

Team India will face England in their sixth match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. In their last match, the Rohit Sharma-led team defeated New Zealand by four wickets in Dharamshala on October 22.

That was team India's fifth victory and they are currently the only undefeated team in the tournament. They are placed second on the World Cup 2023 points table with 10 points just behind South Africa due to the latter's superior Net Run Rate.

Defending champions England, on the other hand have lost four out of their five matches and find themselves on the brink of an embarrassing exit.

England set the benchmark in white-ball cricket with their uber-aggressive style of play, resulting in global triumphs in both the shorter formats. However, the boom or bust approach has clearly not worked in Indian conditions.

Compared to England, India have very little to worry about though they will be missing the all-round services of Hardik Pandya for at least the next couple of games.

In the usual scenario, R Ashwin would have replaced Shardul Thakur on a pitch that is likely to assist the spinners. However, Hardik's absence forces the team management to play only five bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja walk into the combination for the game against England.

To accommodate Ashwin as the third spinner, India will have to choose between Mohammad Siraj and Mohammed Shami, who asserted his world-class credentials with five wickets in Dharamsala. Picking between the two proven performers will be a tough call.

The England team which possesses plenty of firepower in the batting department would be hoping to string together a worthy performance after a string of abject failures.

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook. They are all formidable names in world cricket but have found the going tough in very familiar conditions.

Going hammer and tongs from ball one is the need of the hour in the shortest format but the demands of the ODI format are different. England batters must gauge the conditions better and accordingly alter their way of playing.

They all love to whack the ball through the line but the Lucknow pitch might not allow them to do that. Root is one batter who have different gears, others need to follow him and show some patience when required.

England also have a fair amount of concerns on the bowling front with their stand-out pacer Reece Topley being ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Brydon Carse has replaced him in the squad. Mark Wood has been far from his best and will be looking for course correction.

However, the spin of combination of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid could pose a threat to the in-form Indian batters.