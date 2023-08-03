India vs China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 - Head To Head Record & Where To Watch
India will take on China in their first match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 tournament today. Read on to know more!
The Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is a men's field hockey tournament scheduled from August 3 to August 12.
India is among the six teams which will be participating in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy alongside China, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan and Malaysia.
India vs China Hockey Match: Date and Time
India will begin their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 campaign against China on Thursday, August 3 at 8:30 PM at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.
India is currently world no. 4 and is the highest-ranked side in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 tournament whereas China who are world no. 25, are the lowest-ranked side in the tournament.
With Asian Games around the corner India will be looking for some solid performances during this match and the overall tournament as well.
India along with Pakistan has secured the most titles (three each) of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy. India won the inaugural tournament in 2011 and followed it up by winning the 2016 and 2018 events as well.
China on the other hand have managed to secure only 4th place twice in the Asian Champions Trophy, back in 2012 and 2013.
India vs China Hockey Head To Head
India and China have faced each other four times in the Asian Champions Trophy with India leading 3-1 in terms of head-to-head records.
In these four matches played India scored 18 goals and conceded only 2.
Played: 4
India Won: 3
China Won: 1
Asian Champions Trophy 2016 Result: India 9-0 China
Asian Champions Trophy 2013 Result: India 0-2 China
Asian Champions Trophy 2012 Result: India 4-0 China
Asian Champions Trophy 2011 Result: India 5-0 China
Where to watch India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Match
Fans can watch the Live telecast of the India vs China hockey match on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.
Live streaming of the India vs China hockey match will be made available on FanCode app.
Viewers from outside India can also watch the live action through the live-streaming platform Watch Hockey.
India and China Hockey Squads for Asian Champions Trophy 2023
India
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh.
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi.
Head Coach: Craig Fulton
China
Chen Qijun
Chen Chengfu
Gao Jiesheng
Liu Junjie
Ao Xu
Pan Dongquan
E Wenhui
Chen Chongcong
Guo Zixiang
Du Shihao
Ao Suozhu
Chen Benhai
Lin Changliang
Meng Lei
Ao Weibao
Huang Jingcheng
Zhang Bo
Zhu Weijiang
Wang Weihao
Wang Caiyu