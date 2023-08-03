India vs China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 - Head To Head Record & Where To Watch

BQPrimeSportsIndia vs China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 - Head To Head Record & Where To Watch
India will take on China in their first match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 tournament today. Read on to know more!

03 Aug 2023, 6:59 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>source:&nbsp;https://twitter.com/TheHockeyIndia</p></div>
source: https://twitter.com/TheHockeyIndia

The Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is a men's field hockey tournament scheduled from August 3 to August 12.

India is among the six teams which will be participating in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy alongside China, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan and Malaysia.

India vs China Hockey Match: Date and Time

India will begin their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 campaign against China on Thursday, August 3 at 8:30 PM at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

India is currently world no. 4 and is the highest-ranked side in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 tournament whereas China who are world no. 25, are the lowest-ranked side in the tournament.

With Asian Games around the corner India will be looking for some solid performances during this match and the overall tournament as well.

India along with Pakistan has secured the most titles (three each) of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy. India won the inaugural tournament in 2011 and followed it up by winning the 2016 and 2018 events as well.

China on the other hand have managed to secure only 4th place twice in the Asian Champions Trophy, back in 2012 and 2013.

India vs China Hockey Head To Head

India and China have faced each other four times in the Asian Champions Trophy with India leading 3-1 in terms of head-to-head records.

In these four matches played India scored 18 goals and conceded only 2.

Played: 4

India Won: 3

China Won: 1

  • Asian Champions Trophy 2016 Result: India 9-0 China

  • Asian Champions Trophy 2013 Result: India 0-2 China

  • Asian Champions Trophy 2012 Result: India 4-0 China

  • Asian Champions Trophy 2011 Result: India 5-0 China

Where to watch India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Match

Fans can watch the Live telecast of the India vs China hockey match on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the India vs China hockey match will be made available on FanCode app.

Viewers from outside India can also watch the live action through the live-streaming platform Watch Hockey.

India and China Hockey Squads for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

India

  • Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

  • Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas

  • Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh.

  • Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi.

  • Head Coach: Craig Fulton

China

  • Chen Qijun

  • Chen Chengfu

  • Gao Jiesheng

  • Liu Junjie

  • Ao Xu

  • Pan Dongquan

  • E Wenhui

  • Chen Chongcong

  • Guo Zixiang

  • Du Shihao

  • Ao Suozhu

  • Chen Benhai

  • Lin Changliang

  • Meng Lei

  • Ao Weibao

  • Huang Jingcheng

  • Zhang Bo

  • Zhu Weijiang

  • Wang Weihao

  • Wang Caiyu

