India vs China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 - Head To Head Record & Where To Watch

India will begin their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 campaign against China on Thursday, August 3 at 8:30 PM at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

India is currently world no. 4 and is the highest-ranked side in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 tournament whereas China who are world no. 25, are the lowest-ranked side in the tournament.

With Asian Games around the corner India will be looking for some solid performances during this match and the overall tournament as well.

India along with Pakistan has secured the most titles (three each) of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy. India won the inaugural tournament in 2011 and followed it up by winning the 2016 and 2018 events as well.

China on the other hand have managed to secure only 4th place twice in the Asian Champions Trophy, back in 2012 and 2013.