India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?
India will be tempted to test their bench strength when they face an already knocked-out Bangladesh.
India will face Bangladesh in the final match of the Super Fours stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Friday.
Having already sealed a place in the final which will be played against Sri Lanka on Sunday, India will be tempted to test their bench strength when they face an already knocked-out Bangladesh.
According to PTI, Shreyas Iyer who missed the matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka with back spasms batted and bowled at nets on Thursday without any visible discomfort.
The team management will be looking to give him some game time ahead of the World Cup but if he does not play then it will be between Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav for a spot in the batting order.
While Kishan has been impressive in ODIs so far, Suryakumar’s numbers were quite disappointing in the format.
The team management might also look to include Mohammed Shami in the playing XI against Bangladesh in place of Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj.
One final time before the final! ð#TeamIndia are geared up for #INDvBAN ð#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/5ydNqDaoW2— BCCI (@BCCI) September 15, 2023
Senior Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the match against India after being granted an extension of leave by his cricket board to be with his newborn child and family.
"Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering, and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time. We fully understand his situation and have decided to permit him to skip the game," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Mohammed Jalal Yunus said in a statement.
In the absence of Rahim, Litton Das is expected to keep wickets. PTI reported that Bangladesh's captain Shakib al Hasan has rejoined the team after returning home to spend some time with his family.
Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by 7 wickets in the first Super Fours match and to Sri Lanka by 21 runs in Colombo.
India vs Banglades: Date, Time And Venue
The India vs Bangladesh match will start at 3:00 PM IST on September 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
India vs Bangladesh Live Telecast: How To Watch IND vs BAN On TV?
The Star Sports Network in India will telecast the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match live.
India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details
The India vs Bangladesh match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
India's Predicted Playing XI vs Bangladesh
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.
Bangladesh's Predicted Playing XI vs India
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammed Naim/Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(wk), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
Updated Asia Cup 2023 Points Table
(With PTI inputs)