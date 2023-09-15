India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

India will face Bangladesh in the final match of the Super Fours stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Friday.

Having already sealed a place in the final which will be played against Sri Lanka on Sunday, India will be tempted to test their bench strength when they face an already knocked-out Bangladesh.

According to PTI, Shreyas Iyer who missed the matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka with back spasms batted and bowled at nets on Thursday without any visible discomfort.

The team management will be looking to give him some game time ahead of the World Cup but if he does not play then it will be between Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav for a spot in the batting order.

While Kishan has been impressive in ODIs so far, Suryakumar’s numbers were quite disappointing in the format.

The team management might also look to include Mohammed Shami in the playing XI against Bangladesh in place of Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj.