India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch Asian Games 2023 Cricket Semi-Final On TV And Online?

Indian men's cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2023 cricket competition on Friday. The match will start at 6:30 AM in the morning and will be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

If India wins tomorrow, they will be assured of a gold or a silver medal. The Indian team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad is the favourite to win the gold medal in Hangzhou after the women's team clinched the ultimate prize a few days ago.

The Indian team along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh directly qualified for the quarter-finals of the men's cricket tournament which is being played in the T20 format.

In the quarter-final, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a blazing hundred against Nepal to lead India to Asian Games semifinals. Cricketers from Nepal showed a lot of promise by putting up a fearless fight in their 23-run defeat on Tuesday.

"I'm just so glad and happy to represent India and proud of myself for going out there to express myself and my game. I didn't think for that (century). At the start, I had some plans. I was just trying to play all my shots and making sure that the run rate was high even when I had played only a few," Jaiswal said post-match.

The BCCI on Thursday shared a video which shows the Indian team players involved in a quick game of cricket with the local volunteers in China ahead of the Asian Games semifinal. Take a look: