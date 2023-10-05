India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch Asian Games 2023 Cricket Semi-Final On TV And Online?
Indian men's cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2023 cricket competition on Friday. The match will start at 6:30 AM in the morning and will be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.
If India wins tomorrow, they will be assured of a gold or a silver medal. The Indian team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad is the favourite to win the gold medal in Hangzhou after the women's team clinched the ultimate prize a few days ago.
The Indian team along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh directly qualified for the quarter-finals of the men's cricket tournament which is being played in the T20 format.
In the quarter-final, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a blazing hundred against Nepal to lead India to Asian Games semifinals. Cricketers from Nepal showed a lot of promise by putting up a fearless fight in their 23-run defeat on Tuesday.
"I'm just so glad and happy to represent India and proud of myself for going out there to express myself and my game. I didn't think for that (century). At the start, I had some plans. I was just trying to play all my shots and making sure that the run rate was high even when I had played only a few," Jaiswal said post-match.
The BCCI on Thursday shared a video which shows the Indian team players involved in a quick game of cricket with the local volunteers in China ahead of the Asian Games semifinal. Take a look:
#TeamIndia play a quick game of cricket with the local volunteers in China ahead of the #AsianGames semifinal ðð#IndiaAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/4LhzvGV1Zq— BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2023
In the semi-final, the Indian team will expect spinners R Sai Kishore and Ravi Bishnoi to replicate their quarter-final performance where they bowled economical spells and picked up wickets in the middle overs.
Medium pacers Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube leaked lots of runs against Nepal on a small ground.
India's opponent Bangladesh qualified for the semi-final by beating Malaysia by the barest of margin. Chasing a small total of 117, Malaysia fell short by just 2 runs. Malaysia needed five runs in the last over with Virandeep Singh batting on 52 off 35, but Afif Hossain had other plans as he successfully defended the lowest target in six balls of the final over.
Here's how fans can watch the India vs Bangladesh cricket match live on TV and online:
Asian Games 2023 Cricket: How To Watch India vs Bangladesh On TV?
Cricket fans can tune in to Sony Sports Network to watch the semi-final of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket competition between India and Bangladesh.
Asian Games 2023 Cricket Semi Final: How To Watch India vs Bangladesh Online?
SonyLiv will live stream the IND vs BAN semi-final match of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket tournament.
